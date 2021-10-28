Week 10 Timesland football predictions: Staunton River coach returns after COVID bout

There I was in a hospital gown awaiting a medical procedure several years ago when a nurse approached carrying a clipboard and a pen.
“You need to sign this waiver acknowledging there is a very slight chance something might go wrong,” she said.
“What are the chances of that happening?” I asked.
“About one in a thousand,” she replied.
“I don’t think I like those odds,” I said smartly.
And then came the response that rings in my ears to this day:
“Don’t worry, you’re not that special.”
More than 900,000 Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19.
Staunton River football coach Shaun Leonard found out recently he was that “special.”
Leonard tested positive for the virus earlier this month, placing him under quarantine and forcing him to miss Staunton River’s Blue Ridge District football games against William Byrd and Northside.
“I just had the cough, body aches and the up-and-down fever,” he said. “Nothing crazy, but the cough is lingering but it’s getting better each day.
“I can see why people that have had health issues struggle with it so much. I’m not the most healthy, but I’m in pretty good shape and it was tough there for a few days.”
Leonard viewed the 26-21 win over Byrd last Friday via an iPad that Staunton River athletic director Josh Smallwood aimed at the action.
He had an open line to an assistant coach, who relayed Leonard’s thoughts to another assistant who was on a headset.
Assistant Brian Divers, the school’s baseball coach who served as interim head coach for eight games during an 0-10 season in 2018, made it all work.
“I trust all of our staff, but he’s the one I know has the respect of all,” Leonard said. “That [2018 season] was a rough year for all of us. I’m glad to see him come out on top in one.”
Leonard monitored the action in Tuesday's game against Northside from home. Staunton River lost 40-27.
The head coach will be back on the sidelines Friday when Staunton River plays William Fleming.
So don't tell Leonard he hasn't had two victories in the last 10 days.
GLENVAR 27, Radford 24. Somehow, this is the third time in the last four years Radford and Glenvar have played a Three Rivers District game at Glenvar. The Bobcats have won two of the previous three.
LORD BOTETOURT 21, Franklin County 14. Rain and lightning halted last year's game with Lord Botetourt up 57-7 early in the second half.
NORTHSIDE 27, William Byrd 14. Northside QB Sid Webb to wide receiver Cameron Abshire has turned into one of Timesland's top passing combos.
WILLIAM FLEMING 23, Staunton River 16. Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace picked up his first career win at Staunton River in 2018.
SALEM 52, Hidden Valley 14. With Salem’s makeup game Tuesday at Blacksburg canceled, the Spartans will be playing at home for the foreseeable future.
PATRICK HENRY 28, Pulaski County 20. Pulaski's John Lyman is having a great year. Of his 18 touchdowns, 10 have come on pass receptions.
FLOYD COUNTY 25, Alleghany 13. Floyd looks to break a three-game losing streak, while Alleghany tries for a second victory this week.
JAMES RIVER 26, Carroll County 21. Despite an 0-6 start, Carroll County is not out of the playoff race in Region 3D. A win here is a must.
BLUE RIDGE 44, Roanoke Catholic 12. Catholic has added a game next week at Massanutten Military. The winner gets the No. 4 seed for the playoffs.
PARRY McCLUER 48, Bath County 8. Parry McCluer has a clear path now to its first outright Pioneer District title since 2016.
HARRISONBURG 28, Rockbridge County 21. The Valley District race is unpredictable and close. Four of the five teams have one district loss.
GRAYSON COUNTY 15, George Wythe 14. Under the director of former Emory & Henry and Ferrum assistant Marshall Doss, Grayson's defense is giving up just 10.5 points per game this season.
COVINGTON 28, Eastern Montgomery 16. Covington did not have enough players to finish last week’s game at Parry McCluer. Now the Cougars have added a game Tuesday against James Monroe (W.Va.).
NARROWS 32, Craig County 12. Narrows' Kolier Pruett is a sophomore to watch. He has 10 TD receptions and is averaging 19.3 yards per catch.
BASSETT 34, Halifax County 18. Bassett’s Simeon-Walker Muse leads Timesland in scoring (24 TDs) and rushing yards (1,504).
GEORGE WASHINGTON 35, Magna Vista 14. For all of Magna Vista’s success in the last decade, the Warriors have beaten GW just twice in the last seven games.
MARTINSVILLE 35, Patrick County 21. Martinsville plays its second game in four days after Tuesday’s Piedmont District win at Tunstall.
RUSTBURG 20, Jefferson Forest 13. Rustburg held Heritage to 28 points several weeks ago. Meanwhile, Jefferson Forest has scored fewer than 10 points three times.
HERITAGE 40, Liberty 6. Out of the frying pan, into the fire. Liberty gets Heritage one week after the Minutemen played unbeaten Liberty Christian.
TAZEWELL 39, Fort Chiswell 12. Tazewell freshman quarterback Carter Creasy passed for a school-record 390 yards last week in a win over Marion.
GALAX 21, West Stokes (N.C.) 20. Galax will not be the best team West Stokes plays this year as the 4-4 Wildcats already have lost to N.C. powerhouse Reidsville 57-0.
PH-GLADE SPRING 20, Chilhowie 17. PH-Glade, Chilhowie and Holston give the Hogoheegee District three of the top four teams in the Region 1D points standings.
HOLSTON 25, Rural Retreat 22. Rural Retreat will look across the field and see former Indians head coach Chris Akers on the opposite sideline.
VIRGINIA HIGH 46, Marion 7. Since losing to Grayson County 15-9, Marion has given up 50, 49 and 40 points in its last three games.
Last week:;22-4;.846
Overall:;159-53;.750
