Week 10 Timesland football predictions: Staunton River coach returns after COVID bout

Leonard viewed the 26-21 win over Byrd last Friday via an iPad that Staunton River athletic director Josh Smallwood aimed at the action.

He had an open line to an assistant coach, who relayed Leonard’s thoughts to another assistant who was on a headset.

Assistant Brian Divers, the school’s baseball coach who served as interim head coach for eight games during an 0-10 season in 2018, made it all work.

“I trust all of our staff, but he’s the one I know has the respect of all,” Leonard said. “That [2018 season] was a rough year for all of us. I’m glad to see him come out on top in one.”

Leonard monitored the action in Tuesday's game against Northside from home. Staunton River lost 40-27.

The head coach will be back on the sidelines Friday when Staunton River plays William Fleming.

So don't tell Leonard he hasn't had two victories in the last 10 days.

GLENVAR 27, Radford 24. Somehow, this is the third time in the last four years Radford and Glenvar have played a Three Rivers District game at Glenvar. The Bobcats have won two of the previous three.