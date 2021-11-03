Week 11 Timesland football predictions: Snapshot of COVID season 2.0

Well, this about sums it up.
Just make Craig County's football team the poster child for 2021 high school football season.
The Rockets played a Pioneer District game Tuesday night at Bath County.
It originally was scheduled for Oct. 22. That was until a construction crew accidentally cut a cable to the lights at Bath County's field.
Craig got the word that afternoon after they had eaten its pregame meal and was unable to make the game up the following day.
So Tuesday the Rockets were ready for the road trip to Warm Springs.
Until this:
Craig coach Jimmy Fisher learned that seven of his players including several defensive starters had to be placed in quarantine because of close contact with another student who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Two players got a rapid test that came up negative.
They hustled to the game and arrived by halftime. By then, Bath County's inside running game had produced a 19-0 lead.
The Chargers won 19-10 for their first victory of the season, dropping Craig to 3-6 and ending any hope of a Region 1C playoff berth.
Only seven of 44 Timesland football teams have played their games as originally scheduled this season.
Two of them — Auburn and Bland County — shut down early. Covington, which beat the bushes just to field a team, ran out of healthy players in the third quarter of a game at Parry McCluer.
Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard missed two games after testing positive, and COVID-19 protocol has affected nearly every locker room.
The NCAA gave players the option of an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-related shutdowns.
Obviously, high schools cannot do the same.
For the struggles these coaches and kids have faced heading into this week's regular-season finale, at least give them a hand.
SALEM 28, Patrick Henry 14. The games have largely been competitive, but Salem has defeated PH eight times in a row since resuming the series in 2013 and nine in a row overall.
LORD BOTETOURT 42, Staunton River 14. Up-and-down season for Lord Botetourt, but not in the Blue Ridge District where the Cavaliers have won every game by at least two TDs.
CHRISTIANSBURG 27, Pulaski County 17. Christiansburg can wrap up its second 9-1 regular season in school history. The other one was in 2010.
WILLIAM FLEMING 33, William Byrd 13. Byrd is trying to avoid its first winless season since 1955 when the Terriers were 0-10 under coach Vito Ragazzo.
NORTHSIDE 34, Franklin County 31. Both teams will make their respective playoffs, but neither will be at home in the first round.
CAVE SPRING 20, Blacksburg 14. A win over Blacksburg and a 3-7 final record would give Cave Spring its most wins in a season since 2016.
GLENVAR 28, Giles 14. Glenvar can wrap up the No. 1 seed in Region 2C win a win in Pearisburg. Giles still has a shot at the No. 1 spot in Region 1C.
NORTH CROSS 39, Christchurch 7. North Cross has dominated VISAA competition. The question is whether the Raiders will be seeded No. 1 or No. 2 for the Division II playoffs.
PARRY McCLUER 27, Eastern Montgomery 13. Parry McCluer looks to finish with seven wins in a row and a Pioneer District title after an 0-3 start.
COVINGTON 34, Craig County 19. A 4-5 record for Covington would be a stellar achievement for a program that wasn't certain it would field a team this year.
CARROLL COUNTY 19, Floyd County 16. Floyd County defeated Carroll 20-18 in overtime earlier this season partly thanks to a blocked field goal at the end of regulation.
RADFORD 34, James River 14. The No. 3 seed in the Region 2C playoffs is at stake. Radford will be at home in the first round regardless. Same might go for James River.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC 30, Massanutten Military 20. Catholic added this as an 11th game. The winner goes to the VISAA Division III playoffs.
GRAHAM 57, Marion 7. Graham's Xayvion Bradshaw-Turner has committed to Notre Dame. His father, Ahmad Bradshaw, helped the Giants win two Super Bowls.
BASSETT 37, Martinsville 20. This rivalry goes all the way back to 1931 when future textile magnate Frank Lacy was Martinsville's coach.
MAGNA VISTA 48, Patrick County 21. This game was still on the schedule Wednesday afternoon after Patrick County canceled Tuesday's game at Martinsville.
LIBERTY 34, Jefferson Forest 24. One team in this Bedford County rivalry will leave with bragging rights. The other will finish last in the Seminole District.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 33, Turner Ashby 7. Rockbridge County scored five touchdowns in a 32-31 loss to Harrisonburg last week but had only one successful conversion.
GEORGE WYTHE 34, Fort Chiswell 13. These teams played each other back in Week 2. They added this one when openings on the schedule arose.
GALAX 28, Grayson County 7. There's a decent chance this could be the first-round matchup in the Region 1C playoffs.
NARROWS 41, Bath County 14. Narrows can get back to the .500 mark. The battle for the No. 5 spot in the Region 1C seedings is going to be close.
HOLSTON 19, Chilhowie 17. Holston looks to finish the regular season 10-0, six years after the Cavaliers finished 0-10.
RURAL RETREAT 29, Lebanon 14. Lebanon once owned the Hogoheegee District. In their first year back, the Pioneers are near the bottom the standings.
Last week:;28-3;.903
Overall:;187-56;.770
