Week 11 Timesland football predictions: Snapshot of COVID season 2.0

Two of them — Auburn and Bland County — shut down early. Covington, which beat the bushes just to field a team, ran out of healthy players in the third quarter of a game at Parry McCluer.

Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard missed two games after testing positive, and COVID-19 protocol has affected nearly every locker room.

The NCAA gave players the option of an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-related shutdowns.

Obviously, high schools cannot do the same.

For the struggles these coaches and kids have faced heading into this week's regular-season finale, at least give them a hand.

SALEM 28, Patrick Henry 14. The games have largely been competitive, but Salem has defeated PH eight times in a row since resuming the series in 2013 and nine in a row overall.

LORD BOTETOURT 42, Staunton River 14. Up-and-down season for Lord Botetourt, but not in the Blue Ridge District where the Cavaliers have won every game by at least two TDs.

CHRISTIANSBURG 27, Pulaski County 17. Christiansburg can wrap up its second 9-1 regular season in school history. The other one was in 2010.