Week 2 Timesland football predictions: Shady prep team evokes 'fake player' fiasco

The reporter who asked Mackovic about the “fake player” was the only person in New Orleans who had gotten wind of the breaking story.

Except maybe some of Weaver’s teammates, who thought it was odd that he would be up at 6 a.m., wearing a robe and slippers, drinking coffee and reading a newspaper.

When the Texas administration went to check Weaver’s hotel room, he had broken town, leaving Mackovic to explain not only that fiasco but also the 28-10 drubbing his team took from Tech.

Just when you think you’ve heard it all, you haven’t.

Sunday, a supposed high school team out of Ohio called Bishop Sycamore played a televised game on ESPN against IMG Academy of Florida.

Bishop Sycamore, which apparently played a game against another team two days before it lost 58-0 to IMG, claimed to have a number of major college recruits on its roster, but before the game was over, the ESPN announcers were more than skeptical.

According to a report by Deadspin, upon investigating the location of Bishop Sycamore, two addresses were listed: one for a duplex apartment and the other for a college library.