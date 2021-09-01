Week 2 Timesland football predictions: Shady prep team evokes 'fake player' fiasco

There I was, seated at the final news conference leading up to the 1995 Sugar Bowl between Texas and Virginia Tech in New Orleans.
Texas coach John Mackovic was fielding questions about how he planned to combat Beamer Ball with his BMW Backfield — James Brown, Shon Mitchell and Ricky Williams.
That’s when a reporter in the back of the room asked Mackovic this question:
“Coach, what can you tell us about the fake player on your team?"
Mackovic appeared confused. Reporters from major papers, accustomed to bizarre questions at times at such gatherings, rolled their eyes.
It seemed to be another wacky question thrown out by someone who obviously did not belong in such a gathering of respected journalists.
Until it wasn’t.
Ron McKelvey, a backup defensive back, was the impostor on the Texas roster.
McKelvey played the entire 1995 season under that name as a defensive back after transferring from a junior college.
In reality, he really was 30-year-old Ron Weaver, who already had played six seasons of college football at two other schools.
Weaver’s hometown newspaper in California broke the news of the ruse, which began when he used a friend’s identity and social security card.
The reporter who asked Mackovic about the “fake player” was the only person in New Orleans who had gotten wind of the breaking story.
Except maybe some of Weaver’s teammates, who thought it was odd that he would be up at 6 a.m., wearing a robe and slippers, drinking coffee and reading a newspaper.
When the Texas administration went to check Weaver’s hotel room, he had broken town, leaving Mackovic to explain not only that fiasco but also the 28-10 drubbing his team took from Tech.
Just when you think you’ve heard it all, you haven’t.
Sunday, a supposed high school team out of Ohio called Bishop Sycamore played a televised game on ESPN against IMG Academy of Florida.
Bishop Sycamore, which apparently played a game against another team two days before it lost 58-0 to IMG, claimed to have a number of major college recruits on its roster, but before the game was over, the ESPN announcers were more than skeptical.
According to a report by Deadspin, upon investigating the location of Bishop Sycamore, two addresses were listed: one for a duplex apartment and the other for a college library.
Deadspin also reported other nefarious aspects, including that some of the players were “junior college dropouts in their 20s.”
Bishop Sycamore.
“Let’s go BS!”
Now I’ve heard it all.
PULASKI COUNTY 21, Jefferson Forest 13. This game was hastily arranged after each school had a game postponed. There will be others.
SALEM 28, Franklin County 14. An 0-2 start to the season won’t spell disaster, but neither team wants that early record.
WILLIAM FLEMING 27, Albemarle 22. With 16 teams now in Region 5D, Fleming cannot afford an 0-2 start to the season.
LORD BOTETOURT 34, Blacksburg 10. Lord Botetourt lost back-to-back regular-season games just once in the previous six seasons.
HIDDEN VALLEY 21, William Byrd 14. Hidden Valley has won its first two games in a season just three times in school history.
NORTHSIDE 21, Cave Spring 14. Northside has defeated Cave Spring eight times in a row dating back to 2009.
CHRISTIANSBURG 24, Abingdon 21. Hearts are heavy in Abingdon where Falcons assistant coach Robb Ratcliff died earlier this week.
NARROWS 34, Bland County 8. Narrows’ defense has registered a shutout in its last six regular-season games and eight of its last nine.
RURAL RETREAT 33, Eastern Montgomery 13. Rural Retreat played old Shawsville High nine times, but the Indians have played the Mustangs just once.
GALAX 22, Giles 20. Galax’s 17-15 win over Giles in 2016 ended a 12-game losing streak against the Spartans.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 45, Bassett 20. These two teams playing each other for the first time were among the most impressive winners last week.
FORT CHISWELL 18, George Wythe 15. Since 2009, this has been a balanced series with each team winning six games.
CARROLL COUNTY 27, Grayson County 7. Carroll’s 21-20 win in 2019 ended a six-game skid against its rival to the west on U.S. 58.
LIBERTY 26, Fort Defiance 20. Fort Defiance isn’t far removed from going 4-36 in a four-year stretch from 2014-17.
MAGNA VISTA 31, Dan River 23. The 60-14 loss to Liberty Christian marked the third most points ever allowed by the Warriors in one game.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE 29, Rockbridge County 14. Western Albemarle is now a member of Region 4D after moving up from Class 3.
FLOYD COUNTY 28, Patrick County 23. Floyd has beaten Patrick County 11 times in a row since the Cougars last won in 2009.
GLENVAR 37, Martinsville 12. Martinsville plays its first game in almost two years and its first ever against Glenvar.
AUBURN 14, Craig County 6. One first-year head coach will get his first career victory in this one.
ATLANTIC SHORES CHRISTIAN 30, Roanoke Catholic 7. The Celtics have another road game next week before their first home game Sept. 17 against North Cross.
RADFORD 34, Gate City 14. Hard to believe. Gate City hasn’t had a winning football season since 2014.
NORTH CROSS 40, Norfolk Christian 14. Norfolk Christian already has been a 32-6 loser to Catholic High.
CHILHOWIE 17, J.I. Burton 14. Two of the Norton school’s three wins against Chilhowie in 11 tries were in playoff games including 2019.
STAUNTON 26, Covington 7. Staunton coach Jake Phillips starred at quarterback for Chris Jones at Bath County on a VHSL championship team.
RIVERHEADS 49, Parry McCluer 7. Riverheads owns a 37-game winning streak and has captured the last five VHSL Class 1 championships.
CENTRAL-WISE 35, Marion 14. After two straight berths in region finals, Central-Wise could be a contender this year in Region 2D
Last week: 16-10 (.615)
