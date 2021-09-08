Week 3 Timesland football predictions: Cross your fingers, hope for games

“Well, honey,” she said. “There’s a dance right here. Maybe you’ll get lucky.”

Getting lucky basically describes any high school football team that can make it to a Friday kickoff.

COVID-19 is feasting on football schedules, postponing or canceling games and causing schools to play a whack-a-mole game of seeing where a potential replacement might pop up.

See Pulaski County, which saw its game Friday against Bluefield (W.Va.) disappear on Tuesday, only to replace it 24 hours later with James Wood High of Winchester.

Rockbridge County was the latest to postpone or cancel, shelving Friday’s home game against Wilson Memorial

Three weeks into the 2021 season, the list of schools that already have seen at least one COVID-related change includes Franklin County, Salem, Blacksburg, Jefferson Forest, Staunton River, Alleghany, Bath County, Eastern Montgomery, Grayson County and Rural Retreat.

Sometimes, a team can be COVID free, only to have the upcoming opponent postpone or cancel because of the coronavirus.

Want to see a high school game Friday?

Buy a ticket.

You might get lucky.