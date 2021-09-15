Week 4 Timesland football predictions: Pondering divine hope after slow start

There have been many, many occasions when discretion and fear of a phone call judgment kept a postgame comment from a coach out of print.

A decade or two ago, this was one of those nights.

The visiting team played poorly in the first half. The head coach was relieved that his squad scored a comeback victory, but he sure didn’t sound like it.

Standing amid the rumbling engines of the school buses, he was still grumbling about the performance.

That’s when one reporter made the opening comment.

“You got off to a slow start, Coach,” the writer said.

And swiftly, without even a moment’s hesitation came the reply.

“Yeah, well so did Jesus,” the coach growled.

Admittedly, my grasp of advanced hermeneutics is somewhat limited so I might have to consult one of my pastors to get an explication of this particular example of “coachspeak.”

Regardless, I know plenty about slow starts in this football season.

The accuracy of the predictions in this column has gotten off to a very slow start.