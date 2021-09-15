Week 4 Timesland football predictions: Pondering divine hope after slow start

There have been many, many occasions when discretion and fear of a phone call judgment kept a postgame comment from a coach out of print.
A decade or two ago, this was one of those nights.
The visiting team played poorly in the first half. The head coach was relieved that his squad scored a comeback victory, but he sure didn’t sound like it.
Standing amid the rumbling engines of the school buses, he was still grumbling about the performance.
That’s when one reporter made the opening comment.
“You got off to a slow start, Coach,” the writer said.
And swiftly, without even a moment’s hesitation came the reply.
“Yeah, well so did Jesus,” the coach growled.
Admittedly, my grasp of advanced hermeneutics is somewhat limited so I might have to consult one of my pastors to get an explication of this particular example of “coachspeak.”
Regardless, I know plenty about slow starts in this football season.
The accuracy of the predictions in this column has gotten off to a very slow start.
No, check that. It’s the worst ever, and I’m not sure the trinity, divinity or anything in the vicinity could help.
But if that football coach’s comment was intended to raise hope for a better future, I’ll take it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 28, Magna Vista 27. Both teams have lost to Liberty Christian. The Eagles’ loss to LCA was a tad closer.
PATRICK HENRY 22, William Fleming 20. After not playing against each other in the delayed 2020 season, the Patriots and Colonels are playing under the sun Saturday at PH.
HIDDEN VALLEY 21, Glenvar 20. Both teams come in 3-0 for this Thursday night game at Bogle Stadium. Cave Spring has the field on Friday.
CAVE SPRING 28, Alleghany 7. All coaches remember their first career victory. This could be it for Cave Spring’s Nick Leftwich.
SALEM 35, Northside 7. The Vikings are 1-0 with quarterback Sid Webb in the lineup. They are 0-2 without the senior star.
CHRISTIANSBURG 37, Central-Wise 14. The Blue Demons did not want two open dates in a row, so they put together this trip to Wise County to face a Class 2 opponent.
LORD BOTETOURT 37, Appomattox County 27. One week after giving up 62 points to reigning Class 1 champ Riverheads, the Cavaliers face the defending Class 2 titlists.
RADFORD 21, Galax 14. The Michael Crist era is off to a 3-0 start with Radford averaging 33 points per game.
NORTH CROSS 48, Roanoke Catholic 6. North Cross already has played games in Suffolk and Raleigh. This is at Vinyard Park.
GILES 27, Narrows 19. Narrows has turned the tables on its county rival with two straight wins in the series, including last season’s 34-0 win at home.
CHATHAM 24, Patrick County 12. Former Pulaski County, Auburn and Carroll County head coach Jack Turner is running the show now at Chatham.
FLOYD COUNTY 20, Fort Chiswell 7. The first time Floyd County defeated Fort Chiswell in 1968, the Pioneers’ head coach was Willis White.
LIBERTY 27, Amherst County 20. Amherst County is one of five VHSL teams yet to play a game because of COVID-19.
BROOKVILLE 46, Jefferson Forest 12. Monster game coming up next week in the Seminole: Brookville at Liberty Christian.
COVINGTON 31, James River 28. Talk about close. These rivals have split their last 22 games against each other, with James River scoring 555 points and Covington 527.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY 23, Auburn 6. Neither team played last week’s scheduled game, EastMont because of COVID and Auburn because of a lack of players.
STAUNTON RIVER 27, Tunstall 13. Tunstall has a quick turnaround after losing 30-0 to Chatham on Monday, a game that had been postponed three days due to COVID-19 issues.
STAUNTON 28, Rockbridge County 26. Staunton, now a Class 3 school, is one of four Region 3C teams that has not lost yet this season.
DAN RIVER 28, Martinsville 21. After breaking a 19-game losing streak last week, Martinsville goes for two in a row for the first time since 2017.
GEORGE WYTHE 15, Carroll County 12. The 2019 game between the two teams was the first in this series since 1993.
GATE CITY 30, Marion 20. Gate City owns a 30-4-1 overall record against Marion, but the Scarlet Hurricanes have won two of the last four.
Last week:;13-12;.520
Overall:;50-26;.658
