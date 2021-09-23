Week 5 Timesland football predictions: Coaching prep football can be tough gig

One by one the players — including current Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton — filed out. Some were angry, some were somber, many were crying.

Coaching high school football can be a tough gig.

Just look at what these guys have gone through in 2021 with one season moved to the spring and shortened by COVID-19 and the current one a jumble of postponements, cancellations and games arranged on the fly.

Clintwood, Pound and Haysi high schools are all gone, swallowed up by consolidation.

The Lonesome Pine District, at one time the roughest, toughest Group A league in Virginia, also is history.

However, no one in Pound, Virginia, on the night of Nov. 3, 2000, will forget the dilemma Clintwood’s coaches faced or the life lesson their players learned the hard way.

