Week 6 Timesland football predictions: Straight Outta Big Stone Gap

The occasion was one of those late spring caravans back in the 1990s that University of Virginia athletic department personnel made on an annual basis to Southwest Virginia.
The dogwoods were in bloom at the historic Martha Washington Inn where UVa supporters were mingling in one of the banquet halls, awaiting the arrival of football coach George Welsh.
Maybe it was too much pregame warmup, but one gentleman approached Thomas Jones and began to strike up a conversation.
“I was really impressed by the way you ran the ball last year,” the man said. “We’re expecting big things from you this year.”
“Thank you for the compliment,” came the reply. “But you are talking about my son.”
Indeed, Thomas Jones Sr. looked the part, but at slightly north or south of age 50, one or two carries might have been his limit.
Jones and his wife, Betty, had to settle for raising two of the most athletic sons Southwest Virginia ever saw: Thomas Jr. and Julius Jones.
I haven’t been blessed to see every great high school running back in Virginia in the last 40-plus years.
I was never fortunate enough to see the Jones’ brothers’ uncle, the famed Edd Clark, also known as the “Stonega Stallion,” a player so powerful legend has it that he was never tackled a single time in a preseason scrimmage against Abingdon.
But Thomas Jones — the younger — is the best I’ve seen.
The talent that allowed him to break Tiki Barber’s career rushing record at UVa and rush for more than 10,000 yards in the NFL was obvious.
What was not so evident was Jones’ drive to excel.
At Powell Valley High in Big Stone Gap, Jones was an adult in a kid’s body.
Go to a track meet and watch Jones prepare for a 110-meter hurdles race. There was no messing around, just laser focus.
Jones carried that with him to Charlottesville and to the NFL, where much like other Southwest Virginians like Heath Miller and Mike Compton, he carved out an impressive niche.
And Thomas Jones Sr.?
He’ll take that as a compliment.
SALEM 31, Christiansburg 27. Salem has won 17 consecutive River Ridge District games. Christiansburg is one of only three remaining unbeaten Timesland teams.
PULASKI COUNTY 21, Hidden Valley 20. Even with a 3-1 record, Pulaski County finds itself in the No. 9 spot in the early Region 4D ratings.
PATRICK HENRY 37, Blacksburg 10. Hard to remember that before last year’s 56-0 PH victory, Blacksburg handed the Patriots three setbacks in a row.
CAVE SPRING 20, William Byrd 14. With regular open dates and COVID pauses, William Byrd is the only one of six Blue Ridge District teams playing this week.
BASSETT 45, Magna Vista 30. Don’t look now but Bassett has won its last three regular-season games against Magna Vista including 56-55 in April.
NORTH CROSS 41, Blue Ridge 15. The Raiders had last week’s scheduled home game against St. Anne’s-Belfield called off at the last minute.
RURAL RETREAT 34, PH-Glade Spring 30. Rural Retreat did not play a home game in the entire month of September. Now the Indians are back at Community Stadium.
RADFORD 41, Alleghany 14. Radford has suffered three worse defeats than last week’s 63-0 loss to Christiansburg: 66-0 to Jefferson in 1938, 67-0 to Blacksburg in 1925 and 76-0 to Pulaski in 1925.
FLOYD COUNTY 14, Carroll County 13. This is the first of two scheduled games up and down the 221 corridor as the Buffaloes and Cavaliers close the regular season Nov. 5 in Floyd.
JEFFERSON FOREST 24, Halifax County 20. Can a winless Seminole District team beat an undefeated Piedmont District squad? The Seminole might be that strong.
CASTLEWOOD 28, Bland County 14. The COVID-riddled 2021 season has created some new matchups. This trip for Bland to Russell County is one of them.
CHILHOWIE 33, Honaker 13. These one-time district rivals have not played each other since 1987. The Warriors are one of three unbeaten Hogoheegee teams.
CRAIG COUNTY 27, Roanoke Catholic 21. Even though Roanoke Catholic does not have a victory this year, the Celtics are tied for the No. 4 playoff spot in VISAA Division III.
GRAYSON COUNTY 14, Fort Chiswell 13. This could be the first of two regular-season games between these teams as Grayson replaces Auburn as the Pioneers’ homecoming opponent.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 42, Martinsville 14. GW has won 20 of the last 23 against Martinsville, and the Bulldogs have held the Eagles under 41 points just once in the last seven losses.
PATRICK COUNTY 28, Tunstall 21. Tunstall was shut out 30-0 by a Chatham team that Patrick County defeated 34-28.
HOLSTON 27, Narrows 25. Holston’s Chris Akers coached a Rural Retreat team that won a road game against Narrows in 2014.
PARRY McCLUER 28, Madison County 22. Madison County forfeited last week’s game in the wake of what its school system called “unsportsmanlike” behavior following a game the previous week.
PAGE COUNTY 44, Bath County 12. Page County was the recipient of the forfeit from Madison County. The Panthers’ other win was 47-6 over Nelson County.
