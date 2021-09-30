Week 6 Timesland football predictions: Straight Outta Big Stone Gap

The occasion was one of those late spring caravans back in the 1990s that University of Virginia athletic department personnel made on an annual basis to Southwest Virginia.

The dogwoods were in bloom at the historic Martha Washington Inn where UVa supporters were mingling in one of the banquet halls, awaiting the arrival of football coach George Welsh.

Maybe it was too much pregame warmup, but one gentleman approached Thomas Jones and began to strike up a conversation.

“I was really impressed by the way you ran the ball last year,” the man said. “We’re expecting big things from you this year.”

“Thank you for the compliment,” came the reply. “But you are talking about my son.”

Indeed, Thomas Jones Sr. looked the part, but at slightly north or south of age 50, one or two carries might have been his limit.

Jones and his wife, Betty, had to settle for raising two of the most athletic sons Southwest Virginia ever saw: Thomas Jr. and Julius Jones.

I haven’t been blessed to see every great high school running back in Virginia in the last 40-plus years.