Week 7 Timesland football predictions: Reflecting on NASCAR great Scott

Bubba Wallace fancied himself a football player.
The groundbreaking NASCAR driver has made no secret of his support of the University of Tennessee Volunteers.
Five years ago when Tennessee and Virginia Tech were preparing for the Battle of Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway, he suited up in practice gear and ran through a few drills with the Vols.
He even "volunteered" to play quarterback once when Tennessee wasn't clicking on all cylinders.
However, Wallace's business is behind the wheel, not behind center.
He became the first Black driver to win on the NASCAR Truck Series with a victory in the Kroger 200 in Martinsville in 2013.
He placed second in the Daytona 500 in 2018.
All that paled in comparison to Monday's victory in the rain-delayed Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in his native Alabama, where Wallace became the second Black driver to win in NASCAR's largest division.
Wendell Scott was the first.
I got to meet Scott once.
It was in the March of 1990 after a VHSL Group AA basketball state tournament matchup between Laurel Park and Marion.
Scott's son, Frank, had just coached Laurel Park to a quarterfinal victory.
Wendell proudly was wearing a powder blue Laurel Park jacket as we sat astride a bench in one of the locker rooms.
He spoke at length about taking the checkered flag in the Jacksonville 200 in Florida in 1963 and how officials did not recognize him as the winner until much later.
He told me that a month earlier he had gone to Speed Weeks at Daytona and waited a week to enter the track until someone would allow him to come in free of charge.
Comedian Richard Pryor played Scott in the movie "Greased Lightning," but there was nothing funny about what the Danville native had to endure in a racing career that finally culminated in his selection to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.
Scott died nine months after we spoke in Charlottesville.
I suspect he carried much of his bitterness to the end.
When Bubba Wallace won on Monday, the first person I thought about was Wendell Scott.
May he rest in peace.
HIDDEN VALLEY 34, Patrick Henry 31. Hidden Valley is looking for its first 7-0 start in school history and the Titans' first seven-game win streak since 2014.
SALEM 24, Pulaski County 21. This is the first time these two rivals have played before November since 2002. Salem has won 20 of the last 23 against the Cougars.
GLENVAR 28, Floyd County 7. Glenvar has won 10 games in a row over Floyd County and is a clear contender in Region 2C.
WILLIAM FLEMING 34, Northside 28. The last time Fleming defeated Northside was 2008. The Colonels' coach was Rob Senseney and the game was played at Patrick Henry.
LORD BOTETOURT 31, William Byrd 21. Lord Botetourt takes the field for the first time since Sept. 17, playing Byrd in Vinton for the third year in a row.
GILES 27, North Cross 26. North Cross will be the first private school opponent ever for the Giles football program, and this game will not count on the VHSL Rating Scale.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 34, Staunton River 14. Franklin County is 1-3 but the losses have been to teams with a combined 15-1 record — Bassett, Liberty Christian and Hidden Valley.
NARROWS 23, Parry McCluer 19. Five of the nine games played between these schools have been in the playoffs.
CHRISTIANSBURG 54, Blacksburg 12. How's this for a turnaround? Blacksburg beat Christiansburg 70-7 in 2016. Four seasons later, the Blue Demons won 57-0.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 6. Former William Byrd standout Kenis Maciel is coaching the fledgling program at SMLCA.
ALLEGHANY 24, James River 21. James River has been on a two-week shutdown since back-to-back wins over Parry McCluer and Covington.
RADFORD 27, Carroll County 13. Carroll is Timesland's hard-luck team, losing twice in overtime along with 7-6 and 27-22 losses to Galax and Grayson County, respectively.
BASSETT 41, Patrick County 8. Bassett, which has won 11 in a row against Patrick County, is a scoring machine, putting up 56, 48 and 49 points in its last three games.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 21, Spotswood 20. The Rockbridge County roller-coaster season continued, up, down, up, down.
GALAX 28, Fort Chiswell 6. Galax was cruising through the 2016 season until the Maroon Tide ran into a 31-20 road block at Fort Chiswell.
GRAYSON COUNTY 35, Auburn 6. Grayson County keeps it exciting. The Blue Devils' games this year have been decided by 3, 5, 6, 6 and 11 points.
RUSTBURG 20, Liberty 14. Liberty tries to avoid a third straight loss after a 3-0 start against a Rustburg team now coached by Burt Torrence.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY 26, Craig County 20. EastMont is looking for a third win in a row for the first time since the 2010 state runner-up started 13-0.
MAGNA VISTA 39, Halifax County 38. Magna Vista has given up 157 points in losses to Liberty Christian, Franklin County and Bassett.
MARTINSVILLE 22, Chatham 14. Jack Turner's Chatham team has posted three shutout victories along with a 34-28 loss at Patrick County.
ABINGDON 33, Marion 7. Abingdon is on course to grab one of the top four seeds in the Region 3D playoffs.
RURAL RETREAT 34, Bland County 12. After dropping the first six games in the series to Rural Retreat, the Bears have won two of the past four.
EAST HARDY, W.Va. 25, Bath County 6. East Hardy is 4-0. Bath County has yet to score a point in three games.
Last week:;16-3;.842
Overall:;97-40;.708
