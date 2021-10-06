Week 7 Timesland football predictions: Reflecting on NASCAR great Scott

Wendell proudly was wearing a powder blue Laurel Park jacket as we sat astride a bench in one of the locker rooms.

He spoke at length about taking the checkered flag in the Jacksonville 200 in Florida in 1963 and how officials did not recognize him as the winner until much later.

He told me that a month earlier he had gone to Speed Weeks at Daytona and waited a week to enter the track until someone would allow him to come in free of charge.

Comedian Richard Pryor played Scott in the movie "Greased Lightning," but there was nothing funny about what the Danville native had to endure in a racing career that finally culminated in his selection to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

Scott died nine months after we spoke in Charlottesville.

I suspect he carried much of his bitterness to the end.

When Bubba Wallace won on Monday, the first person I thought about was Wendell Scott.

May he rest in peace.

