Week 8 Timesland football predictions: State referee pool 'hurting'

Zebras have been on the loose in Maryland for the last month or so, with an occasional sighting in a neighborhood or on a hillside.
Roanoker Steve Fleshman has been trying to maintain his own herd.
Fleshman has been the commissioner of the Western Virginia Football Officials Association for 28 years.
It’s not an easy job.
And it’s getting harder.
He has to recruit, train, schedule and generally oversee more than 100 football officials who work games at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school levels for 49 area high schools.
The last two years have thinned Fleshman’s ranks by almost 30 officials.
Older officials hanging up the whistle, concerns about COVID-19, on-field injuries, illness, the time investment … all are factors in trimming Fleshman’s roster.
“It was like a perfect storm,” he said.
Fleshman normally assigns seven officials to a varsity game. He’s been forced to use as few as five in 2021.
The situation is more dire in other parts of the state.
Class 6 and Class 5 schools in Northern Virginia have been using four-man crews.
“We’re probably one of the better associations in the state, but we’re still down,” he said. “We’re hurting [statewide]. And it’s not just in football. It’s in all sports.
“We normally have 16 to 19 games on Friday nights. In the past we’ve had enough officials to man that with seven guys. I start out putting at least five on every game, then I add any guys I have left over.”
Fleshman is a willing recruiter, but he’s not underselling what it takes to get on the field.
“It’s a difficult thing to do and it’s such a commitment,” he said. “Two-thirds of the [new] guys we brought in this year have already quit because of the commitment.
“They’ve got to be state certified. They’ve got to do clinics. They’ve got to take tests online. We’ve got to put them on the field, stand behind them and train them. I guess they thought they could put a uniform on and start officiating.”
With that, Fleshman invited yours truly to give it a try.
I’ve had enough false starts trying to predict football games.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 28, William Byrd 14. The Eagles and Terriers played each other every year from 1960-69. Four of those games ended in a tie.
WILLIAM FLEMING 28, Lord Botetourt 26. Botetourt defeated Fleming 49-6 last spring as Hunter Rice scored seven touchdowns.
PULASKI COUNTY 28, Blacksburg 7. Blacksburg’s losing streak has reached 13 games. The Bruins have been shut out in seven of them.
CHRISTIANSBURG 28, Hidden Valley 20. It’s mostly about region seeding now. Christiansburg and Hidden Valley stand 1-2 atop Region 3D.
PATRICK HENRY 35, Cave Spring 7. Getting a first-round home game for Patrick Henry figures to require at least eight wins. PH has a chance.
GLENVAR 56, Alleghany 6. Glenvar has outscored Alleghany 202-7 in winning the last four games in a four-game series that Alleghany started with a 40-7 win in 1983.
HARGRAVE MILITARY 41, Roanoke Catholic 27. The Celtics are coming off their first win of the season, led on both sides of the ball by Marquis Adams.
NORTH CROSS 38, St. Michael the Archangel 27. The Raiders are back at home for just the second time this year in this replacement game against a tough foe.
BASSETT 58, Tunstall 7. Next week’s game at George Washington will be Bassett’s first against a team with a winning record since the Sept. 3 loss to Liberty Christian.
CARROLL COUNTY 21, Patrick County 13. Carroll has had the better of this rivalry with eight victories in the last 11 meetings.
MAGNA VISTA 33, Martinsville 27. Magna Vista’s win streak over Martinsville now stands at 11 games.
E.C. GLASS 53, Jefferson Forest 15. JF has surrendered 50.25 points per game in its last four losses, and last week’s game against LCA was postponed.
BROOKVILLE 39, Liberty 13. There are no free passes in the Seminole District even though Brookville has cooled off since averaging 51 points in three early wins.
RICHLANDS 22, Marion 20. Wins by Marion over Richlands have been few and far between, just two in the last 25 meetings in the series.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 36, Waynesboro 13. Who needs rest? Rockbridge is going for its third win in an eight-day stretch.
CHILHOWIE 24, Rural Retreat 13. Rural Retreat has won five of the last nine against Chilhowie, including a 33-11 pasting in the spring.
GALAX 27, George Wythe 21. It’s like the preseason all over again for George Wythe. The Maroons haven’t played a game since beating Carroll County in double OT on Sept. 17.
GILES 28, Grayson County 14. The 66 points Giles allowed last week to North Cross are the most the Spartans have ever given up in a single game.
PARRY McCLUER 47, Craig County 12. Watch out for Parry McCluer. The Fighting Blues are going for a fourth consecutive victory.
NARROWS 34, Covington 28. Covington returns to the field after having three weeks off. Narrows is 0-4 since shutting out Auburn and Bland County.
THOMAS WALKER 36, Bland County 12. Bland picked up the team from the western end of Lee County as an 11th-hour replacement for Auburn.
Last week:;17-6;.739
Overall:;114-46;.713