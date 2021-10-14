Week 8 Timesland football predictions: State referee pool 'hurting'

“We’re probably one of the better associations in the state, but we’re still down,” he said. “We’re hurting [statewide]. And it’s not just in football. It’s in all sports.

“We normally have 16 to 19 games on Friday nights. In the past we’ve had enough officials to man that with seven guys. I start out putting at least five on every game, then I add any guys I have left over.”

Fleshman is a willing recruiter, but he’s not underselling what it takes to get on the field.

“It’s a difficult thing to do and it’s such a commitment,” he said. “Two-thirds of the [new] guys we brought in this year have already quit because of the commitment.

“They’ve got to be state certified. They’ve got to do clinics. They’ve got to take tests online. We’ve got to put them on the field, stand behind them and train them. I guess they thought they could put a uniform on and start officiating.”

With that, Fleshman invited yours truly to give it a try.

I’ve had enough false starts trying to predict football games.

FRANKLIN COUNTY 28, William Byrd 14. The Eagles and Terriers played each other every year from 1960-69. Four of those games ended in a tie.