Week 9 Timesland football predictions: Maciel building fledgling program

"Football is a huge task to take on, especially for a small school. There was a lot of interest from the kids so we decided to go forward."

The new program needed equipment, and local schools stepped in to help.

F&S Building Innovations bought equipment and game jerseys. SMLCA got practice jerseys and practice pads from Liberty Christian. Roanoke Catholic loaned some helmets and game-day shoulder pads. Staunton River sent practice pants. Heritage donated practice jerseys and a seven-man blocking sled. Franklin County sent some knee pads. William Byrd and Liberty also offered to help.

The Ospreys have 20 players on their middle school team and a 26-man varsity roster. Most of the players attend the school, but some are homeschooled and a few carpool down from Lynchburg where they attend a small private school.

Maciel said 90% of the players never played football before this season.

He said the long-range goal for the program is to attain membership in the VISAA, and he hopes to upgrade the 2022 schedule.

In nature, the osprey is a fast-moving bird of prey. For now, the SMLCA Ospreys are taking baby steps.

"This year's been all about building for the future, Maciel said.