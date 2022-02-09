Western Albemarle dominates in changing of the guard at Region 4D swimming

CHRISTIANSBURG — The new kids on the block made themselves right at home at the Region 4D swim meet on Wednesday.

Western Albemarle, which moved up to Class 4 from Class 3 during the past offseason, was dominant sweeping the boys and girls team titles inside the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

The Warriors’ boys team won six events including a sweep of the three relay races to total 159 points beating runner-up Jefferson Forest by 25. Blacksburg was third with 84 points.

On the girls’ side the winning margin was more decisive as Western Albemarle swept the relays as well to accumulate 184 points more than doubling second place Blacksburg’s final score of 89 points.

The victories represented a changing of the guard in the region. Just last season Blacksburg was the team to beat winning state titles in both boys and girls.

“We graduated a lot of people, but Western Albemarle is just an incredible powerhouse,” Blacksburg head coach Chris Reilly said. “They showed their strength today. They’ll be hard to beat by any team in the state for the next several years.”

Reilly, however, was pleased with the performance of his swimmers, which included a win by Annabelle Badgley in the girls 200 free.

“We pretty much achieved what we wanted to. It was not to win the meet, but to get as many kids as we could into state. I’m happy with what we did. We should be competitive (in state) for a top three.”

Salem’s girls, who finished fifth overall, also got a victory late in the day when sophomore Eliza Fleenor pulled away from the Warriors’ Gigi Hathaway over the last 25 yards to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.12.

“On the turn I saw her [Hathaway] come up close to me, so I started picking up my pace,” Fleenor said.

The meet turned into a family affair for Fleenor who saw her older brother Boone pull away to win the 500 free in 4:53.38 earlier in the day.

“When we were younger, we had a friendly competition, but he’s pretty much faster than me now. It’s hard to beat him,” the younger Fleenor said.

Salem picked up another victory on the boys’ side when Hunter King took the top spot in the 100 free. King’s time of 49.12 edged out Louisa County’s Dyllan Hartman by just under a second.

Jefferson Forest’s runner-up finish was led by victories from Brendan Whitfield (50 free and 100 fly) and Ben Hiss (100 breaststroke).

A busy week in Christiansburg will wrap up Thursday with the Region 2C swim meet taking place inside the Christiansburg Aquatic Center beginning at 5:15.