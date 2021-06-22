Western Albemarle prevails in overtime, turns back Hidden Valley girls soccer in semifinal

On the second longest day of the calendar year, it seemed altogether appropriate to celebrate the summer solstice-plus one with bonus periods of soccer.
Hidden Valley girls' team played host to three-time defending state Class 3 champion Western Albemarle for two full halves and the best part of four five-minute extra periods Monday night in order to determine who would survive the state semifinal and advance to Wednesday’s title match.
Maybe the sweetest victories and most wrenching defeats in sports take place in the semifinals. Who wants to live with the memory of coming one win short of having a chance to play for a championship?
Both sides of that coin were in clear focus after Western snapped the 1-all tie on junior Nicole Bilchik's set kick goal from 35 yards. The rising boot arrived high at the left corner and skimmed off leaping goal keeper Courtney Monard’s fingernail and rippled the net.
The freshman keeper, who had been outstanding throughout the long contest, fell to her knees as the soccer ball that ended the Titans campaign fluttered down to the artificial surface at Bogle Field to end the 2-1 classic.
The Warriors (11-1-2) will have Tuesday to practice before tangling with the Independence-Lafayette winner for the championship Wednesday.
As a program, be assured Hidden Valley intends to stay with it until finding the elusive path to a trophy.
“This is the third year in a row they’ve ended our season,” Titans coach Cory Carroll said. “Three years ago it was 5-0, then 3-0 here two years ago, this time we get to the death of the game. I’m proud of the girls. It’s amazing just to get here.”
Of course, they had bigger objectives in mind.
“We talked about believing we could do it,” he said. “We actually had some early opportunities on counterattacks. But there’s a reason Western has been here. They know exactly how to play in these situations.”
There was one situation the Warriors wanted no part of.
“I think I can speak for my whole team in saying we would much rather win in play and not on PKs,” Bilchik said. “We knew this was our last opportunity and we needed to make the most of it.”
When the winning goal was recorded, the game was seconds away from moving from the extra periods stage to penalty kicks to settle the issue.
Bilchik did her part to that end by taking the set shot after an exchange of possessions and hammering the winner.
“The keeper was really good, as we saw on saves she made on earlier of our shots,” Bilchik said. “The shot had to be upper-90 in either of the corners so she could not get to it. I’m right-footed so I knew I’d have to hit it across my body to hit the upper-90 pn my left side.
“I lined up and hoped for the best.”
It was her third goal of the season.
“All of them have been on set pieces,” she said.
After a scoreless first half, Makayla Metzler gave the Titans (13-3) the 1-0 edge on an amazing shot from roughly 60 yards that short-hopped the keeper and went in. It had been a long day to begin with for Metzler and teammates Paige Sanchez and Kayla Fedison, who had been with Carroll playing at the United States President’s Cup regional in Charleston, West Virginia.
“I’m coaching to the team,” Carroll said. “We just had a game this morning then drove here. They’ve played five games in seven days. Yeah, they were tired.”
But not too weary to compete. Same for the Warriors, who answered Metzler’s goal minutes later with a bomb by freshman Reece Mattern, whose shot from the left crossed the front of the cage in an instant and drilled into the net on the far right.
“She rose to the occasion, like all our girls,” Warriors coach Jacob Desch said. “We needed that goal. We were in trouble. Hidden Valley was taking it to us.”