Western Albemarle prevails in overtime, turns back Hidden Valley girls soccer in semifinal

“This is the third year in a row they’ve ended our season,” Titans coach Cory Carroll said. “Three years ago it was 5-0, then 3-0 here two years ago, this time we get to the death of the game. I’m proud of the girls. It’s amazing just to get here.”

Of course, they had bigger objectives in mind.

“We talked about believing we could do it,” he said. “We actually had some early opportunities on counterattacks. But there’s a reason Western has been here. They know exactly how to play in these situations.”

There was one situation the Warriors wanted no part of.

“I think I can speak for my whole team in saying we would much rather win in play and not on PKs,” Bilchik said. “We knew this was our last opportunity and we needed to make the most of it.”

When the winning goal was recorded, the game was seconds away from moving from the extra periods stage to penalty kicks to settle the issue.

Bilchik did her part to that end by taking the set shot after an exchange of possessions and hammering the winner.