Western Albemarle takes Class 3 state cross country titles in Roanoke County

As if the course and competition weren’t going to be tough enough, runners taking part in the Class 3 state cross country meet on Wednesday afternoon were met with gusty winds and dropping temperatures at Green Hill Park.

At the end of the day Western Albemarle's teams did the best handling the rough conditions as they swept the team titles on the Roanoke County course.

In the first race of the day, Western Albemarle’s girls compiled a score of 63 to edge out runner-up Hidden Valley by six points for the team title.

“We knew that it would be a dogfight,” Hidden Valley coach Dan King said. “I couldn’t have asked for anymore from my team especially on a day like this. They were real competitors today.”

Freshman Reese Bradbury, who won the individual title at the Region 3D girls meet, was the Titans’ top finisher on Wednesday in 10th place with a time of 19:55. Teammate Elle Anderson came in right behind Bradbury in 11th at 19:58.

King added that his squad was not caught off guard by the unseasonable weather conditions.

“I’m from southeast Ohio and they had 5 inches of snow on the ground this morning,” King said. “We knew that this front was coming.”