 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Western Albemarle takes Class 3 state cross country titles in Roanoke County
0 comments

Western Albemarle takes Class 3 state cross country titles in Roanoke County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As if the course and competition weren’t going to be tough enough, runners taking part in the Class 3 state cross country meet on Wednesday afternoon were met with gusty winds and dropping temperatures at Green Hill Park.

At the end of the day Western Albemarle's teams did the best handling the rough conditions as they swept the team titles on the Roanoke County course.

In the first race of the day, Western Albemarle’s girls compiled a score of 63 to edge out runner-up Hidden Valley by six points for the team title.

“We knew that it would be a dogfight,” Hidden Valley coach Dan King said. “I couldn’t have asked for anymore from my team especially on a day like this. They were real competitors today.”

Freshman Reese Bradbury, who won the individual title at the Region 3D girls meet, was the Titans’ top finisher on Wednesday in 10th place with a time of 19:55. Teammate Elle Anderson came in right behind Bradbury in 11th at 19:58.

King added that his squad was not caught off guard by the unseasonable weather conditions.

“I’m from southeast Ohio and they had 5 inches of snow on the ground this morning,” King said. “We knew that this front was coming.”

Western Albemarle senior Jenna Stutzman passed Skyline’s Ava Bordner in the closing moments of the race to claim the individual title in 19:04.

“Honestly I was just focused on staying with the people in the front, but in the end I decided to go for it and I ended up overtaking" Stutzman said.

Christiansburg’s Hannah Parker placed 15th in 20:35 to lead the Blue Demons, who finished sixth in the team standings.

Christiansburg had a strong performance on the boys side, but it wasn’t quite enough to claim the team title.

The Blue Demons’ Lawson Mecom, the Region 3D runner-up, finished eighth in 16:37 to help lead Christiansburg to a second-place finish with 63 points. Western Albemarle, though, claimed the top spot with 47 points as the Warriors’ Owen Shifflet took top individual honors by winning in 16:00.

Lord Botetourt’s Evan Gates (12th), Bryson Cook (13th) and Northside’s Ryan Connelly (14th) also placed in the top 15 representing Timesland.

For the first time this season runners in each race were allowed to run in one pack instead of in “waves” due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Class 2 state meet will take place Thursday at Green Hill Park, with the girls race scheduled for 1 p.m. and the boys race to follow at 3:30 p.m. The Class 1 race will be held on the course Friday.

VHSL Class 3 state meet results

Boys team scores

1. Western Albemarle 47, 2. Christiansburg 63, 3. Fort Defiance 80, 4. Independence 93, 5. Lord Botetourt 102, 6. Tabb 152, 7. Maggie Walker 168, 8. Lafayette 169.

Boys results

1. Owen Shifflett (Western Albemarle) 16:00.3, 2. Seth Harding (Spotswood) 16:07.6, 3. Charles Blumendell (Independence) 16:11.8, 4. Nick Smerlis (Tabb) 16:16.2, 5. Reece McKee (Charlottesville) 16:22.5, 6. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) 16:28.9, 7. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon) 16:33.5, 8. Lawson Mecom (Christiansburg) 16:37.8, 9. Jonathan Kumer (Western Albemarle) 16:38.7, 10. Ramsey Corbin (Fort Defiance) 16:39.8, 11. Colson Board (George Mason) 16:43.8, 12. Evan Gates (Lord Botetourt) 16:48.0, 13. Bryson Cook (Lord Botetourt) 16:50.2, 14. Ryan Connelly (Northside) 16:50.2, 15. Jacob Amberg (Spotswood) 16:50.5.

Other Timesland runners: 16. Jesse Hudnall (Christiansburg) 16:53.2, 19. Nicholas McCumsey (Christiansburg) 16:59.4, 21. Dillon Craig (Christiansburg) 17:01.4, 33. Joshua Starr (Christiansburg) 17:34.2, 34. Carter Hudson (Lord Botetourt) 17:39.5, 35. Jeremy Leichner (Christiansburg) 17:43.1, 38. Evan Poff (Lord Botetourt) 17:48.0, 41. Evan Spaulding (Christiansburg) 17:51.9, 44. Rye Jackson (Lord Botetourt) 18:02.3, 65. Arun Hajra (Lord Botetourt) 20:08.4, 66. Andres Hernandez (Lord Botetourt) 20:35.7.

Girls team scores

1. Western Albemarle 63, 2. Hidden Valley 69, 3. Warren County 83, 4. Maggie Walker 90, 5. Tabb 128, 6. Christiansburg 131, 7. Fort Defiance 137, 8. York 194.

Girls results

1. Jenna Stutzman (Western Albemarle) 19:04.6, 2. Ava Bordner (Skyline) 19:12.2, 3. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 19:17.2, 4. Kaley Tanner (Warren County) 19:22.2, 5. Katryna Aulenbach (Tabb) 19:24.3, 6. Taylor Driver (Broadway) 19:33.8, 7. Catherine Garrison (Maggie Walker) 19:38.9, 8. Lauren Pegher (Tabb) 19:45.9, 9. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) 19:52.8, 10. Reese Bradbury (Hidden Valley) 19:55.0, 11. Elle Anderson (Hidden Valley) 19:58.1, 12. Grace Pershing (Maggie Walker) 19:59.8, 13. Kate Ratcliffe (Western Albemarle) 20:23.6, 14. Grace Cook (Western Albemarle) 20:30.7, 15. Hannah Parker (Christiansburg) 20:35.0.

Other Timesland runners: 18. Sadie Wagner (Hidden Valley) 20:46.8, 22. Piper Doughton (Bassett) 20:53.8, 24. McKenna Spaulding (Christiansburg) 21:08.2, 27. Sophia Pineda (Hidden Valley) 21:17.1, 30. Rebekah Dragovich (Hidden Valley) 21:33.9, 32. Summer Hamlin (Christiansburg) 21:34.9, 36. Ainsley Lester (Hidden Valley) 21:47.8, 42. Kayla Waters (Christiansburg) 22:09.8, 51. Amelia Ballou (Hidden Valley) 22:54.1, 57. Cadence Spaulding (Christiansburg) 23:49.6, 58. Lea McCumsey (Christiansburg) 23:55.5, 59. Allison Sarver (Christiansburg) 24:13.7.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert