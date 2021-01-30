William Byrd boys, Hidden Valley girls claim Region 3D swim championships

CHRISTIANSBURG — Sophomore Colin Murtaugh won two events to lift William Byrd to the boys title, while Hidden Valley used its depth to claim the girls crown Saturday in the Region 3D swim and dive meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Murtaugh took the 50-yard freestyle (21.65 seconds) and 100 butterfly (51.15), and he also swam on two winning relays for Byrd.

The Terriers outscored Cave Spring 126-109 with Lord Botetourt third at 69.

Aiden Brinkley (100 backstroke) and Austin Nielsen (100 breaststroke) also won events for Byrd.

Hidden Valley edged Cave Spring 138 ½-118 in the girls meet despite winning just two of the 12 events.

Botetourt was a close third at 114 ½.

Cave Spring sophomore Ava Muzzy and freshman Zoey Lusk each won two girls events.

Muzzy captured the 200 individual medley (2:07.07) and 500 freestyle (5:06.68), while Lusk won the 100 butterfly (58.15) and 100 backstroke (58.11).

Hidden Valley’s lone individual victory came from Megan Baxley in the 200 freestyle (1:57.56).

REGION 3D

At Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Boys team scores

1. William Byrd (WB) 126, 2. Cave Spring (CS) 109, 3. Lord Botetourt (LB) 69, 4. Hidden Valley (HV) 63, 5. Carroll County (Carr) 47, 6. Abingdon (Ab) 34, 7. Bassett (Bass) 22, 8. Christiansburg (Cbg) 19, 9. Magna Vista (Mag) 4.

Boys results

200 medley relay — 1. William Byrd (Brinkley, Nielsen, Murtaugh, Miller) 1:40.77, 2. Hidden Valley 1:47.80, 3. Lord Botetourt 1:53.39, 4. Carroll County 2:04.65.

200 free — 1. Miller (CS) 1:46.61, 2. Votta (CS) 1:48.02, 3. Dehr (LB) 1:53.86, 4. Trotter (CS) 2:13.52.

200 IM — 1. Martin (Bass)1:55.23, 2. Nester (Carr) 1:55.53, 3. Nielsen (WB) 1:59.20, 4. Brinkley (WB) 2:02.82.

50 free — 1. Murtaugh (WB) 21.65, 2. Woods (CS) 22.45, 3. Tatum (HV) 23.08, 4. Lively (LB) 23.18.

1-meter diving — 1. Wolford (Ab) 247.65.

100 fly — 1. Murtaugh (WB) 51.15, 2. Martin (Bass) 52.38, 3. Votta (CS) 53.88, 4. Rezac (Cbg) 55.81.

100 free — 1. Woods (CS) 49.63, 2. Dehr (LB) 49.96, 3. Tatum (HV) 50.84, 4. Miller (WB) 52.69.

500 free — 1. Nester (Carr) 4:42.88, 2. Miller (CS) 4:43.99, 3. Hoyos (WB) 6:19.83, 4. Jemison (HV) 6:23.41.

200 free relay — 1. Cave Spring (Woods, White, Votta, Miller) 1:35.40, 2. Lord Botetourt 1:37.44, 3. Hidden Valley 1:38.26, 4. Carroll County 1:44.02.

100 back — 1. Brinkley (WB) 55.64, 2. Hagadorn (HV) 56.28, 3. Rezac (Cbg) 57.46, 4. Horacek (WB) 1:00.15.

100 breast — 1. Nielsen (WB) 1:00.92, 2. Perkins (Carr) 1:08.91, 3. Crutchfield (HV) 1:09.80, 4. Pillion (Ab) 1:12.64.

400 free relay — 1. William Byrd (Miller, Murtaugh, Brinkley, Nielsen) 3:21.84, 2. Cave Spring 3:30.76, 3. Lord Botetourt 3:39.96, 4. Abingdon 4:06.24.

Girls team scores

1. Hidden Valley 138 ½, 2. Cave Spring 118, 3. Lord Botetourt 114 ½, 4. Christiansburg 73, 5. Abingdon 53, 6. William Byrd 30, 7. Carroll County 10, 8. Magna Vista 2.

Girls results

200 medley relay — 1. Cave Spring (Muzzy, Harris, Lusk, McLaughlin) 1:50.59, 2. Lord Botetourt 1:54.05, 3. Hidden Valley 1:56.91, 4. Abingdon 2:06.45.

200 free — 1. Baxley (HV) 1:57.56, 2. Craddock (Cbg) 1:59.85, 3. Jones (LB) 2:02.65, 4. Bolling (HV) 2:06.53.

200 IM — 1. Muzzy (CS) 2:07.07, 2. Harris (CS) 2:17.23, 3. Atkins (HV) 2:22.25, 4. Cross (LB) 2:23.18.

50 free — 1. Zeidan (LB) 24.92, 2. Yeary (Ab) 25.07, 3. Joseph (HV) 25.46, 4. Everett (HV) 26.53.

1-meter diving — 1. Jones (Cbg) 477.70, 2. Wilson (Cbg) 339.85, 3. Hall (Cbg) 316.65, 4. Meade (Ab) 310.95.

100 fly — 1. Lusk (CS) 58.15, 2. Zeidan (LB) 59.89, 3. Roberts (HV) 1:01.37, 4. Atkins (HV) 1:04.66.

100 free — 1. Craddock (Cbg) 55.84, 2. Everett (HV) 58.27, 3. Simkins (CS) 58.95, 4. Sarver (Cbg) 59.03.

500 free — 1. Muzzy (CS) 5:06.68, 2. Baxley (HV) 5:17.05, 3. McLaughlin (CS) 5:27.63, 4. Batista (HV) 6:11.38.

200 free relay — 1. Cave Spring (Harris, Lusk, McLaughlin, Muzzy) 1:42.74, 2. Lord Botetourt 1:47.09, 3. Hidden Valley 1:50.55, 4. Abingdon 1:55.44.

100 back — 1. Lusk (CS) 58.11, 2. Jones (LB) 59.09, 3. Roberts (HV) 1:03.16, 4. McLaughlin (CS) 1:04.49.

100 breast — 1. Yeary (Ab) 1:09.05, 2. Harris (CS) 1:09,22, 3. Cross (LB) 1:11.01, 4. Sprouse (LB) 1:14.10.

400 free relay — 1. Hidden Valley (Everett, Roberts, Joseph, Baxley) 3:49.83, 2. Lord Botetourt 3:51.46, 3. Christiansburg 4:12.74, 4. Cave Spring 4:39.55