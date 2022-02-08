William Byrd boys, Hidden Valley girls take team titles in Region 3D swim meet

CHRISTIANSBURG — William Byrd’s boys and Hidden Valley’s girls moved one step closer to state titles in the pool with their respective team victories at the Region 3D swim meet inside the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

The Terriers accumulated 165 points off of the strength of a pair of relay victories in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle to outpace runner-up Cave Spring, which finished with 108 points.

In the girls’ competition, Hidden Valley did not pick up any race wins, but their overall depth and consistency allowed them to score 135 points, edging out Cave Spring, which came in with 108 points for second place.

Junior Colin Murtaugh led the William Byrd effort taking the top spot on the podium in the 100 fly. Murtaugh, a two-time individual state champ last season, won in a time of 51.69 edging out Cave Spring’s Robert Votta by just over a second.

Murtaugh, however, was not as fortunate in his attempt to win the 50 free as Cave Spring’s Connor Woods touched the wall first in 21.75 seconds. Swimming right beside his rival from William Byrd the Knights’ senior won by just 0.18 in one of the closest races of the night.

“I’ve been working hard on my finishes. That hasn’t been the best part of my race. I’m more of a power swimmer, but I’ve been working on details and tonight I had a perfect finish,” Woods said.

A short time after his win in the 50, Woods returned to the pool and took another tight race winning the 100 free in 48.87 seconds. Hidden Valley’s Caleb Hagadorn was with Woods the whole way stroke for stroke, touching the wall for second place in 49.44.

“I just kept trying to keep my gas up. I’ve been doing longer events this year to get my endurance up,” Woods said. “Normally I would be dead after the 50 (free), but tonight I’m not as dead.”

Hagadorn shook off the close loss off winning the 100 backstroke later in the evening in 54.31.

Other boys’ winners on the night were Cave Spring’s Jacob Miller (200 free and 500 free), William Byrd’s Aiden Brinkley (200 IM) and Austin Nielsen (100 breaststroke).

Cave Spring closed out the boys’ meet winning the 400 free relay in 3:24.91.

Junior Ava Muzzy led a strong effort by the Cave Spring girls who took home wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Muzzy, another two-time state winner in 2021, had convincing victories in the 200 IM and 500 free, but despite her individual success she was really pumped up about the team’s overall effort.

“We’re having a lot of fun. We feed off each other,” Muzzy said of her teammates. “We’ve been really loud tonight. When one person gets loud then everybody else starts following. I zone out when I’m swimming, but I know they are cheering for me.”

The Cave Spring girls’ other individual win came from Zoey Lusk in the 100 fly.

Lord Botetourt also had a strong night on the girls’ side getting victories from Layne Jones (200 free and 100 backstroke), Emily Hanson (100 free) and their 400 freestyle relay team to finish third in the team race.

Abingdon’s Ally Yeary was a two-time winner on the day with victories in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.

Tuesday’s meet was the start of a busy week at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. Wednesday morning the Region 4D meet will take place there starting at 10:30 a.m. while the Region 2C meet is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Christiansburg as well.