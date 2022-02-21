William Byrd dominates Carroll County, heads to Tuesday showdown with Cave Spring

Blended portions of outside finesse and inside muscle carried William Byrd’s boys to the next round of the Region 3D basketball tournament.

Playing as well as they have all season in the one of two regional first-round games, the No. 8-seeded Terriers throttled guest Carroll County defensively for 32 minutes and dominated the backboards by an outlandish margin to open up a potent array of attacking options in the 68-56 victory Monday.

That ends the Cavaliers’ season with an 11-game losing streak and sends Byrd to a match at top seed Cave Spring 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Knights have defeated Byrd twice previously this season.

There’s every reason to believe Cave Spring will see an improved opponent tonight in Byrd (9-14).

“You’d always like to be playing your best basketball at this time of the season and I think we’re doing that,” Terriers coach Brad Greenway said.

Byrd started hot and never let up on the way to shooting 50.9% from the floor (26 of 51) and outrebounded Carroll County 46-26. The Cavaliers tried several defenses to slow the Terriers down to no real avail.

When the Cavaliers (6-17) turned to a zone, it seemed as though the ball never touched the floor as the Terriers probed for open shots. Usually, they were rewarded for the effort and ended with six 3-pointers, three if those from leading scorer Trevor Ruble. The guard sent his team into halftime with a 35-18 lead when he swished a 2 with 8 seconds left. Ruble had 15 points.

“When we have guys who share the ball and look for the best shot like we did tonight, we can shoot the ball well,” Greenway said. “”With the team we have and the way they attack, we don’t mind seeing zones.”

Speaking of attacking, that’s all Camden Richardson did all night. A slasher and leaper, he went to the basket repeatedly playing through contact to finish with 13 points and five rebounds. Fearless may be one way to describe his approach.

“I fought through it as I always do,” he said. “I have a big welt on my head right now for all the elbows.”

Inside penetration was denied by Terriers defenders for the most part, but Cavaliers big man Elijah Cox was a force just the same. Cox scored a game high 20 points, half of that coming on 10-for-10 free throw shooting. Cox added seven rebounds.

“He’s a very huge part of what we do,” Carroll County coach Anthony Barnes said. “He shoots about 84% from the line and draws a lot of attention, which helps us kick it back outside. We’ve been playing on his back the last month.”

That Cox managed as well as he did said something because Byrd had senior post Ross Divers zeroed in on rim protection. He ended with six blocked shots to go with eight rebounds and eight points.

“He’s averaging 3 blocks a game for us,” Greenway said.

Divers’ secret to shot erasure?

“I count their steps when they go up because they only take two,” he said. “So on the second step unless their shoulders are going toward the basket, I know they’re going to shoot so I go up to block it.”

William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56

CARROLL COUNTY (6-17)

Phillips 1 0-0 2, Smoot 8 1-2 19, Reitzel 3 2-2 8, Cox 5 10-10 20, Montgomery 2 0-0 4, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Richardson 1 0-2 3. Totals 20 13-16 56

WILLIAM BYRD ( 9-14)

Ruble 4 4-4 15, Richardson 5 3-3 13, Hendrick 1 0-1 2, E. Hairston 5 0-0 11, Divers 4 0-0 8, I. Hairston 1 0-0 2, Childress 2 0-0 5, Webb 0 0-0 0, Eads 2 2-2 6, Marvin 1 1-2 3, Fuchs 0 0-0 0, Board 1 0-0 3. Boksa 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 10-12 68

Carroll County 10-8-10- 18 – 56

William Byrd 16-17-15-20 – 68

3-point goals – Carroll County 3 (Smoot 2, Richardson), William Byrd 6 (Ruble 3, Childress, E. Hairston, Board). Total fouls – Carroll County 15, Wiliam Byrd 15.