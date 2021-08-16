High school notebook: William Byrd pitcher named prep player of the year by local baseball hall of fame

William Byrd pitcher Tyler Dean, a Virginia Tech signee, has been named the winner of the Ray Bellamy Award as the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2021 player of the year.
Players from schools in the eight-county, three-city region served by the hall of fame were eligible for consideration.
Dean finished 3-1 on the mound with 50 strikeouts a 0.70 ERA in 30 innings pitched. He batted .273 with two home runs and 10 RBIs as William Byrd reached the Region 3D championship game.
Dean is William Byrd's fifth recipient of the player of the year award, following inaugural winner Josh Herman (1992), Matt McGuire (1999), Nick Jones (2000) and Dean Hermanson (2015).
Patrick Henry's Carter Plunkett won the award in 2019. No award was presented in 2000 after the prep season was canceled by COVID-19.
The other finalists were Byrd’s Isaac Fix, Northside’s Cory Sigmon, Cave Spring’s Holden Wilkerson and Franklin County’s Michael Williams.
North Cross senior Davis Yeaman was awarded the Posey Oyler Scholarship.
He plans to play baseball at Ferrum College.
Yeaman helped the Red team to a 7-1 victory over the Navy team with a single and a double in Game 1 of Saturday’s “Senior Game” at Haley Toyota Field.
James River’s Gabe Sebastino and Kahlique White also had two hits for the Red team.
Fix had two hits for the Navy team, while Dean reached base three times including a base hit.
Northside’s Jake Weaver highlighted Game 2 by clearing the left-field fence for a three-run home run as the Gray team defeated the Green team 11-2. Cave Spring’s Spencer Craig added a pair of hits for the winners.
Christiansburg’s Reagan Harris led the Green team with a double and a triple.
Cavs OL casts lot with Spiders
Another Lord Botetourt offensive lineman has made a football commitment to an FBS or FCS school.
Senior Hunter McLain, who started on the right side for the Cavaliers’ VHSL Class 3 runner-up team in May, has cast his lot with FCS program Richmond, where he is being recruited to play guard.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound McLain chose to stay in state over an offer from FBS Iowa State. He also took a visit this summer to Kentucky.
Botetourt senior lineman Gunner Givens committed to Virginia Tech earlier this summer.
McLain was a second-team Region 3D selection, helping Botetourt to a 9-1 record.
“Great player and a great get for the University of Richmond,” Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said.
Botetourt pitcher picks UNC Greensboro
Lord Botetourt’s Rhyann Jones, who originally committed to play college softball at Radford University, said on Twitter that she has committed to UNC Greensboro.
Jones decommitted from Radford after Highlanders head coach Hope Creasy resigned in June.
Third prep game gets early kickoff in Week 2
Fort Chiswell’s home football game against George Wythe has been moved up 24 hours from Friday, Sept. 3 to Sept. 2.
It is the third Timesland game in Week 2 that will be played on Thursday. The others are Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg, and Northside at Cave Spring.
Virginia Tech has an ACC home game Sept. 3 against North Carolina.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123