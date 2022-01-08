William Byrd's Murtaugh, Cave Spring's Muzzy shine for their teams at Timesland Invitational swim meet

After winning two individual state crowns in the pool last spring, William Byrd’s Colin Murtaugh looks poised to make another run come states this year.

Murtaugh, a junior, was a standout on Saturday at the 2022 All-Timesland Invitational Swim Meet as he claimed two individual crowns while helping two of the Terriers’ relay teams to victories as well.

“My goal today was just to go all out in my events and go fast in the relays to help my teammates win this,” Murtaugh said. “This is one of our most important meets. There are a lot of local teams here and a lot of friends here who we swim with year-round.”

Murtaugh wasted little time getting his day going as he teamed up with Aiden Brinkley, Austin Nielsen and Dawson Brinkley to win the first race of the day in the men’s 200 medley relay in a time of 1:38.93.

After victories in the 200 IM and 100 Fly, Murtaugh closed out his busy day anchoring the Terriers’ 400 freestyle relay. He reached the wall first in 3:58.05.

Despite Murtaugh’s best efforts, though, William Byrd came up short in the team competition as Patrick Henry took the overall title. The Patriots’ Josh Smith led the effort winning the day’s longest race in the 500 free with a time of 4:56.38.

Salem’s Boone Fleenor was also a dual winner on Saturday, finishing first in the 200 free and 100 free while also being a part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team that included Hunter King, Joseph Poush and Zach Easter.

Other winners on the boys’ side were Cave Spring’s Connor Woods (50 free), Hidden Valley’s Caleb Hagadorn (100 backstroke) and William Byrd’s Nielsen (100 Bbreaststroke).

Patrick Henry’s 400 freestyle relay won the last event of the day on the girls’ side to seal that team championship for the Patriots giving PH a clean sweep on the afternoon.

Cave Spring’s Ava Muzzy had the most successful day individually, winning the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke while also being a member of the Knights’ winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.

Muzzy, a junior, said she was well-prepared for her busy day after plenty of training over the holidays.

“We’ve been training and just finished off Beast Week last week, so I felt good. With all that hard work in practice you know you’ll be able to show up,” Muzzy said.

Muzzy won a pair of state titles last year in the 500 free and 200 IM, but on Saturday she skipped the 500 in favor of the 100 breaststroke.

“I’ve been focusing more on the breaststroke and trying it to see how it might play out,” Muzzy said.

Rockbridge County’s Ali Pfaff joined Muzzy as a two-time winner, taking titles in the 100 free and 100 backstroke.

Patrick Henry’s Ruby Isbell took one of the closest races of the afternoon winning the 200 free by just .20 seconds over Hidden Valley’s Meagan Baxley as Isbell touched the wall first in 1:57.07.

Other girls’ winners were Patrick Henry’s Emma Seidel (50 Free), Cave Spring’s Zoey Lusk (100 Fly) and Hidden Valley’s Baxley (500 Free).