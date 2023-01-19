William Fleming boys basketball beats Patrick Henry for the 5th time in a row

Outside the William Fleming High School gymnasium, a sign by the entrance announced “Sold Out.”

Inside, the Colonels and rival Patrick Henry played a boys basketball game Wednesday that justified a packed gymnasium.

The intense game was close throughout until the Colonels went on a run late to take a 62-59 victory for a sweep of the two-game Roanoke series.

The rivalry game started with Fleming (10–4) guard Jaron Walker, who had 15 points, making a 3-pointer to give his team a 3-0 lead. Then PH (14-2) went on an 11-0 run aided by forward Abubaki “Abu” Yarmah, who scored 15 points.

“This game is played in spurts. We know that throughout the years that we are going to make a run and they are going to make a run,” William Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “It’s going to go back and forth and it's going to come down to who makes the last run.”

Fleming went down by 10 points in the second quarter before guard Miles Wilson started to show his defensive skills.

“There's a big atmosphere here. If you get pressure on them early, it takes their confidence from the start,” Wilson said.

“There’s no question about who plays the key role on this team defensively. Miles Wilson is our catalyst,” Hardy said. “He gets us started and without him, we are not as good defensively.”

Wilson scored 11 points and he said seeing people wear his brand (Gametime Clothing) helped hype him up.

“All the [Fleming fans] were rocking my brand and it felt amazing,” Wilson said. “My friends shared it and seeing everyone with it on [made me feel loved]. It’s all love in this community and we get portrayed as not a good side of town, but we just need to have a light shined on us.”

Isaac Higgs scored 16 points for Fleming. Eight of them came in the second quarter to help the Colonels go into halftime only down four points.

“When you're focused and you bring energy, that just helps your teammates get into the game,” Higgs said.

In the third quarter, Walker helped the Colonels take their first lead since the first quarter at 34-32 when he drained a 3-pointer over PH guard Sidney Webb.

“In the first quarter, I really wasn’t getting good shots because they were playing good defense on me,” Walker said. “But it was time to clutch up in the second half, so that’s what I did.”

Trailing by three points with 22.7 seconds left, PH leaned on Webb, who had 20 points, to try and bring the team back. He scored a contested layup, cutting the Fleming lead to one.

But Fleming guard Louis English, who had 12 points, was fouled after getting past halfcourt.

After English made both free throws, the Patriots had one more chance to send the game to overtime.

PH forward Brooks Derey, who had 15 points, had to take a contested 3-point shot to try and tie the game, but the attempt fell short.

“We played good team defense down the stretch. We made some errors, but our defensive effort won the ball game,” Hardy said.

“We just got to play more disciplined and execute in close games,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “They played hard. It's typical William Fleming versus PH.”

Wilson grabbed the rebound, tossed the ball in the air and celebrated the victory with his team.

“The atmosphere in the PH versus Fleming rivalry is electrifying,” Hardy said. “This is probably close to my 50th PH versus Fleming basketball game, but the energy is the same.”

This marks the fifth win in a row for Fleming against PH.

“I’m feeling a great team win from some guys that battled tonight,” Hardy said. “What a great basketball game between two teams playing their hearts out to the final horn. This game means so much because it’s a city rivalry and these guys know each other well."

"They go to the same barbershop, gyms and play AAU ball together. This game helps give [the players] some bragging rights and it's good barbershop talk.”