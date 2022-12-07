William Fleming boys defeat Patrick Henry on a buzzer-beater

Isaac Higgs made the game-winning shot as the William Fleming boys basketball team took down Patrick Henry 58-55 on Tuesday.
Jaron Walker led William Fleming (2-0) in scoring with 17 points and Jamaal Crisp added 12 points.
Abu Yarmah led Patrick Henry (2-1) with 21 points and Antonio Smith scored 15 points.
William Fleming 58, Patrick Henry 55
William Fleming (2-0)
M. Wilson 2, English 9, Walker 17, Johnson 5, Dillard 2, Crisp 12, Walton 2, Higgs 7.
Patrick Henry (2-1)
Calloway 6, Lipford 3, Yarmah 21, Derek 3, Smith 15, Webb 7.
William Fleming 10 17 16 15 — 58
Patrick Henry 13 10 18 14 — 55
3-point goals: William Fleming 5 ( Walker 3, Johson, Higgs), Patrick Henry 9 ( Yarmah 3, Smith 5, Webb 1).
BOYS
James River 68, Parry McCluer 48
Parry McCluer (1-2)
Cook 18, Glass 5, Houck 6, Callett 4, Snyder 13, Griffen 2.
James River (3-0)
Church 2, Steger 20, Moran 4, Bell 22, Toliver 16, Eastman 2, Fowler 2.
Parry McCluer 9 11 8 20 — 48
James River 16 16 20 16 — 68
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 5 (Houck, Cook 4), James River 6 (Bell 2, Steger 4).
Auburn 73, Christiansburg 36
Christiansburg (0-2)
Calloway 11, Mills 7, Velickovic 7, Robinson 4, Gandee 3, Noonkester 2, McCrea 2.
Auburn (2-1)
Royal 16, Duncan 14, Gill 11, Wilson 8, Dettant 6, Millirons 6, Gordon 6, Warren 2, Tickle 2, Hale 2.
Christiansburg 13 5 11 7 — 36
Auburn 14 13 23 23 — 73
3-point goals: Christiansburg 4 (Calloway 3, Velickovic 1). Auburn 4 (Royal hit all 4). JV: Christiansburg won.
Patrick County 64, Staunton River 54
Staunton River (0-3)
Gibson 11, Childress 15, Eggleston 8, Sheets 10, Austin 4, Brown 6.
Patrick County (3-1)
Penn 18, Nelson 8, Hill 4, Smith 21, Hagwood 5, Stovall 8.
Staunton River 11 12 11 20 — 54
Patrick County 19 14 12 19 — 64
3-point goals: Staunton River 4 (Brown 2, Eggleston, Gibson 1), Patrick County 5 (Penn 2, Nelson 2, Hagwood). JV: Patrick County won 52-34.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 33
Rural Retreat (4-0)
B. Moore 17, Fiscus 8, Cox 3, Bailey 2, T. Moore 5.
Fort Chiswell (1-2)
Akers 2, Brown 5, M. King 2, K. King 9, Jackson 8, Robinson 7.
Rural Retreat 5 13 8 9 — 35
Fort Chiswell 5 6. 4 18 — 33
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 1 (Cox) Fort Chiswell 3 (Brown, K. King, Robinson). JV: Rural Retreat won.
Cave Spring 67, William Byrd 41
Cave Spring (2-1, 0-0)
D Holland 2, O Jones 6, Smith 7, Carroll 7, E Jones 17, Hibbs 10, Anderson 10, Coleman 8.
William Byrd (1-3)
A Helton 12, S Martin 10, L Andrew 7, Lee 10, Makuch 2.
Cave Spring 15 18 17 17 — 67
William Byrd 15 8 5 13 — 41
3-point goals: Cave Spring 7 (Carroll, E Jones 3, Smith 3, Hibbs), Byrd 1 (Lee), JV: Byrd won.
Eastern Montgomery 55, Bland County 39
Eastern Montgomery (3-1)
Underwood 24, Bruce 12, Bower 8, Gadd 4, Akers 3, Boone 2, Roupe 2.
Bland County (1-2)
Saunders 13, Tindall 8, Dillow 6, Tendall C. 4, Sandlin 4, Rasnake 3, Meadows 1.
Eastern Montgomery 15 9 18 13 — 55
Bland County 7 8 11 13 — 39
3-Point Goals: Eastern Montgomery 3(Underwood, Bruce 2) Bland 1 (M. Tindall). JV: Bland won 44-21.
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Temple Christian 50
Roanoke Valley Christian (3-1)
Boyd 3, Burnette 6, C. Ferguson 4, Al. Jones 13, An. Jones 15, A. Mioduszewski 16, Nixon 4 .
Temple Christian (3-3)
Lyle 2, E. Cash 26, Conner 2, Johnson 3, Allen 2, Armstrong 2, Terry 4, Harris 9.
Roanoke Valley Christian 16 18 11 16 — 61
Temple Christian 8 10 17 15 — 50
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Al. Jones, An. Jones 4, Boyd 1), Temple Christian 3 (Cash, Moriah Greene 2).