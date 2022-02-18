William Fleming boys win OT thriller over PH, 56-53, to advance

William Fleming’s boys basketball team waited 12 months to hit the erase button.

One year after seeing the 2020-21 season end in heartbreaking fashion against Patrick Henry on the Patriots’ home court, the Colonels purged that night from the memory banks.

It took a fourth-quarter comeback and a four-minute overtime Friday night, but Fleming withstood every PH challenge on the way to a 56-53 victory in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs.

Fleming (21-3) will play in a second-round game Tuesday at Albemarle.

Patrick Henry’s season is over.

“That’s the Fleming-PH rivalry,” Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “It never gets old.”

Elijah Mitchell led the Colonels with 22 points, including a three-point play to start the overtime.

Mitchell was one of four Fleming players whose 2021 season ended with a two-point loss to PH on two free throws with one second to play.

“Really it was big,” Mitchell said. “We came into this knowing we were in the same predicament last year. We came out with the win. It felt great.”

It appeared Fleming would not need any late heroics.

The Colonels jumped to a 14-1 first-quarter lead, but PH recovered to go up 28-24 at halftime.

“It was a lot to 1,” Patriots coach Jack Esworthy said of the early deficit.

Patrick Henry’s four-point lead was its biggest, and it came on the strength of two sophomores — forward Abu Yarmah and point guard Moosie Calloway.

The two 10th graders combined for 43 of PH’s 53 points, with Yarmah hitting 22 and Calloway scoring 21.

Calloway tied the game at 49 on a drive with 41.2 seconds left in regulation.

Fleming had the final possession, but Mitchell missed a drive off the glass and both sides of the PH gym exhaled and took in some more oxygen for a four-minute run.

The Colonels immediately went up in the OT as Mitchell converted a stickback and hit a free throw for a 52-49 lead.

Mitchell scored Fleming’s first eight points of the second half and had a key post move in the fourth quarter.

“That’s what I do,” the 6-foot-3 junior said. “They put the ball in my hands. I’m going to try to get my team the win.”

Esworthy bemoaned PH’s breakdowns on the defensive boards.

“I felt that game was lost on second shots,” Esworthy said. “We did a better job, but I still think we gave them too many.”

PH never led in the overtime, but the Patriots cut the deficit to one point twice on buckets by Antonio Smith and Calloway.

One free throw apiece by Zaiquan Robertson and Miles Wilson put the Colonels up 56-53 with 22.1 seconds left, and PH had one last chance to tie.

Following a timeout, the Patriots got the ball into the frontcourt, but Fleming’s 2-3 zone denied a quick 3-pointer.

Calloway wound up taking a deep one from the top of the key that was off as the Colonels celebrated their third victory this season over their city rival.

Fleming was in the same position on the final possession Wednesday in the Blue Ridge District tournament victory over Northside, and Hardy elected not to foul.

He rolled the dice again Friday.

“We went to a 2-3 zone at the timeout,” Hardy said. “We wanted them to have trouble shooting the 3-ball. We wanted a deep 3 and that’s what happened.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.