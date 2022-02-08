William Fleming feasts at the rim in win over Northside

William Fleming’s boys basketball team is not counting calories, while Northside bit off more than it could chew Tuesday night.

Fleming feasted on the visiting Vikings for most of four quarters, rolling to a 73-53 victory that put the Colonels within one win of claiming the Blue Ridge District regular-season title.

Fleming (17-3, 8-1) can clinch the crown Thursday at Lord Botetourt. If the Colonels lose, there is a possibility of a three-way tie with the Cavaliers and Northside.

“No matter what, we’ve got a piece of the pie,” Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “We’re trying to get the whole pie, but no matter how it does we’ve still got a piece.”

Fleming had everything cooking Tuesday, seeing three Colonels score more than 20 points, led by sophomore Jaron Walker with a game-high 24.

Senior Zaiquan Robertson and junior Elijah Mitchell each had 21 with the 6-foot-3 Mitchell punctuating Fleming’s second win this year over Northside with a rim-rattling slam dunk.

Walker was huge, scoring 21 of his points in the first three quarters and taking over some playmaking duties after starting point guard Miles Wilson was saddled with foul trouble.

“I just kept my patience and helped my teammates out,” Walker said.

Walker’s highlight came at the end of the third quarter when took a handoff from Mitchell and drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 52-34 Fleming lead.

“I was feeliing it in warmups,” Walker said. “I was feeling like I’m ready to play.”

Northside coach Bill Pope was impressed.

“He hurt us at our place too,” Pope said. We were well aware of him. He’s a really good player.”

If Northside (18-3, 7-2) had any hopes of a comeback, they vanished when Mitchell followed his own miss, scored and converted a three-point play for a 55-39 lead.

With the exception of four 3-pointers, most of Fleming’s points came at the rim.

Fleming’s offensive efficiency kept Northside out of its customary running game.

Senior Aryion Journiette led Northside with 21 points but he was the only Viking in double figures.

“They were getting pretty much point-blank shots,” Pope said. “That’s a tougher scenario to get some open-court stuff. They were at the rim on us all night.”

Hardy had no complaints about perhaps his team’s best performance of the season.

“We work hard on defense,” the Fleming coach said. “When we’re on point with our defense, we think we’re a pretty good ballclub. That’s who we are.”

