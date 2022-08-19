William Fleming football emphasizes "finishing"

The William Fleming High School football team lost seven games last season.

But four of those losses were by seven points or less.

So the Colonels hope to turn those close losses into wins this year.

"We had multiple opportunities to get the job done and we didn't. I think we learned a lot from last year," said coach Jamar Lovelace, whose team opens the season Aug. 26 at Brookville. "There's been an emphasis on finishing this year — finishing every practice, finishing every lift and keeping our attention for four straight quarters.

"It's a thin line between winning and losing, and a lot of that is coming down to our own discipline and our own execution. [It's about] finishing plays, not beating yourself. One of the things we talked about is trying to be penalty-free — as close to penalty-free as we can be."

William Fleming went 6-3 and made the Class 5 state semifinals two seasons ago (the season that was delayed until spring 2021) but went just 3-7 last fall.

Seven starters are back on defense. But Lovelace hopes his defense is better on third down than it was last fall.

"We had multiple chances on defense last year to get off the field and we failed to do so," Lovelace said. "That's a huge focus of us this year."

Daryl Robertson, who had been Fleming's defensive coordinator, left last month to become the head coach at his alma mater, Liberty High School.

Donald Coleman succeeds Robertson as defensive coordinator.

The new defensive line coach is Kendrick Gholston, who was an All-Conference USA defensive end for Louisville in 1997. He ranks fifth in Louisville history with 29 career sacks. He was a practice-squad player in the NFL and also played in NFL Europe, the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League.

Gholston grew up in Chicago but has lived in the New River Valley for seven years. He once served as Virginia Tech's associate director of Student-Athlete Academic Support Services.

He is now a parent-student intervention specialist at Lucy Addison Middle School. He is also the area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

"This particular situation [at Fleming], it was very unique because I'm in this area all the time," Gholston, 47, said. "It was the perfect situation to kind of help out.

"The most exhilarating thing about a position like this is when you see a kid with raw ability, coach him, and then they get to understand how good they can be."

The defense includes linemen Nate Keith, Demarion Kasey and Jayden Bulow and linebackers Michael Finley and Alex Mooreman.

Eight starters are back on offense.

Lovelace hopes the Colonels can have a potent ground game.

"We've got four returning starters up front. We have some bigger backs and bigger H-backs. So I think we'll be doing a little less spread this year and being a little more downhill," Lovelace said. "We should be a bit bigger and stronger up front.

"We think we can kind of get the ball around to our skill guys. But most importantly, we think we can line up and get those tough 3-4 yards when we need them."

Running back Nashon Bonds was lost to graduation. Finley and Malachi Coleman will handle the rushing chores this year.

"We've got a good lightning-thunder situation with those two guys, having a fast, explosive kid like Malachi Coleman and then a big, bruising back like Michael Finely as well," Lovelace said.

Fleming also must replace quarterback Dashawn Lewis, who is now a freshman on Bridgewater College's football team.

The new starting signal-caller is Devin Johnson, who started at receiver last year.

"He's an athletic guy. He can run it, he can throw it, so I do think that we'll be able to do a lot on offense," Lovelace said. "Being able to hold up at the line of scrimmage a little bit better, we have a chance of more explosive plays."

Johnson will also see action at safety.

Receiver-cornerback Louis English is back. Lovelace said English has received a scholarship offer from VMI.

"We know he's going to get a lot of attention [from enemy defenses] this year, so we're going to be creative about where we put him," Lovelace said. "He'll be in the slot sometimes. He'll be out wide at the split sometimes."

Kyah Jordan-Nesbit will be the receiver on the other side of the field.

"We're looking forward to teams having to kind of play it honest on both sides due to both of these guys," Lovelace said.