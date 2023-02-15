The scoreboard was the only thing that could stop the William Fleming girls basketball team on Wednesday night.

The Blue Ridge District championship game in Roanoke started 12 minutes late because of a scoreboard malfunction, but that didn’t stop the Colonels from scoring the basketball.

“I think we were just mentally locked in, you know, it was championship atmosphere or whatever, so we can’t let little things distract us,” William Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “The scoreboard and things like that is a little thing.”

William Fleming’s rebounding and stout defense helped them beat Lord Botetourt 55-34. This was the third time Fleming (19-5, 12-0 Blue Ridge District) has beaten LB (17-7, 10-3) this season.

The Colonels’ 2-3 zone helped generate a plethora of steals, which led to scores in the fast break. Cavaliers point guard Ainsley Anderson had a tough time getting the ball past halfcourt due to the Colonels’ ferocious defense.

“Yeah, so she’s small and she can’t really throw over the top, and I think they knew that” Lord Botetourt coach Renee Favaro said. “They kind of came hard at her and she was unable to get it over them.”

Wilson said his team has prioritized grabbing offensive rebounds this season. Shyanne Tate helped the Colonels grab 20 offensive rebounds against LB.

“I think we practice offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds every day,” Wilson said. “Our goal is to always try to control the boards.”

“And how [are] you going to win a basketball game when you give up that many offensive rebounds in a whole game, much less a half?” Favaro said. “And so we really just fell apart defensively and in the rebounding category.”

Tate scored 13 points by running the floor hard and shooting in the paint.

“You know [Tate]. That’s my Dennis Rodman,” Wilson said. “I sent her some highlights of Dennis Rodman. I told her, ‘I need you in this type [of] mode and with this type of energy.’”

Madilyn Winterton, who scored 17 points and was named Blue Ridge District player of the year after the game, helped LB close on the 31-27 lead Fleming had at 3:05 left in the third quarter.

But Deasia Priest helped the Colonels go on a 21-5 run to put the game away. Priest scored 13 points for Fleming and was named first team all-district after the game.

“So when we went in the locker room [at halftime], we just like had to realize we want to win and we need to fight to win,” Priest said. “So when we came back out, we had to give them that fight.”

After the game, Wilson was named Blue Ridge District coach of the year.

“It was a big accomplishment. Before the season, we all met and we sat down and we all came up with individual goals for ourselves,” Wilson said. “And you know, us coaches, we have goals as well. So I told myself I wanted to give my team the best version of myself.”

The Colonels host Harrisonburg in the Sub Region 5D tournament at 6 p.m. Friday.

William Fleming 55, Lord Botetourt 34

Lord Botetourt (17-7, 10-3)

Orange 9, Anderson 5, Huffard 3, Winterton 17.

William Fleming (19-5, 12-0)

Houston 7, King 6, Patterson 13, Morris 7, Priest 13, Worsham 9.

Lord Botetourt 9 12 8 5 — 34

William Fleming 7 10 22 16 — 55

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 5 (Orange 3, Anderson, Winterton), William Fleming 1 (Tate).