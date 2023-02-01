William Fleming receiver Louis English signs with VMI

VMI-bound Louis English is the only Division I football signee from William Fleming this winter and he hasn’t taken that for granted.

“I’m doing this for my brothers,” English said Tuesday in a phone interview. “I’m doing this to get the monkey off the back of William Fleming because recruiters overlook William Fleming. They don’t think we have good players, but we should be recruited every year.”

The senior receiver tweeted Tuesday that he has committed to VMI. He signed with the school Wednesday, which marked the beginning of NCAA Division I football's second signing period of the winter.

English will play wide receiver at VMI on a full scholarship. VMI went 1-10 overall and 0-8 in the Southern Conference last fall.

He had Division II offers from UVa-Wise, Emory & Henry and Alderson Broaddus.

But English said he has always dreamed of getting to the Division I level.

Another reason he chose to play for FCS member VMI was the hope of more playing time early in his collegiate career.

“It was a good chance to get down there and play as a freshman,” English said. “The campus is nice and it seems like a brotherhood down there.”

English’s recruitment started his junior year, when Scott Wachenheim was VMI's head coach.

“The second game of my junior year, [VMI assistant] Bill Parker came to see a game at Albemarle and that’s when we were first introduced to each other,” English said. “He said, ‘We will be in touch.’”

Wachenheim stepped down as VMI's coach last November and was replaced by Danny Rocco, who has retained Parker.

English had 42 receptions for 763 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“He’s been on varsity all four years of high school and has led the team in receptions and yards the last three years,” William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “Louis is one of the more decorated athletes we have.”

Lovelace said he has seen a lot of growth in English since his freshman year, when he didn’t get as much playing time.

“Louis has been a part of the change at William Fleming. We talk about in order to change the culture of the program, kids have to want to change,” Lovelace said. “I give all the credit to Louis and this is the result of it. I think Louis really embodies doing right in school academically, in the community and on the football field.

"We are very excited for him to take this step athletically and academically. This is a testament to his dedication and we are glad he’s playing close to home. He’s been a staple of William Fleming football for the last three years.”

Lovelace said English’s father has been a part of the William Fleming football program for more than 30 years.

“He was the first person to introduce me to football and help grow my knowledge of the game,” English said of his father.