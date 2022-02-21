William Fleming rolls in Region 5D, defeats Albemarle in first round game

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Albemarle boys basketball team defeated William Fleming by 10 points in an early regular season showdown back in December in Charlottesville.

Coach Mickey Hardy’s team earned a bit of redemption in the rematch Monday night as the Colonels used a late second-half push to secure a 57-51 victory over the Patriots in the Region 5D subregional final.

Jaron Walker scored 16 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as William Fleming secured the top seed in the Region 5D tournament.

It was a sluggish start for Albemarle (19-4) early as William Fleming scored on four of its first six possessions to take a 13-4 lead with 3:37 left in first quarter. Walker led the early charge with seven points.

Albemarle countered by getting in the lane and creating offensive opportunities off of dribble drives. La'mari Parler found TaeVeon Wilson inside for two easy buckets, including a baseline dunk to trim the lead to 15-12 with 19 seconds to go in the quarter.

William Fleming (22-3) regained the momentum on the final possession of the quarter when Miyon Wilson scored off an offensive rebound just before the buzzer to extend the advantage to 17-12 after one.

After a cold first quarter, Albemarle started to heat up from the field in the second. Carter Wesson opened the quarter with back-to-back treys and Wilson chipped in a 15-footer to give the Patriots a 22-18 lead with 3:23 left in the first half.

Walker answered for William Fleming with a reverse layup and then had a steal and dropped off a pass to Elijah Mitchell for an open 3-pointer to close the gap to 24-23 at intermission.

Despite the narrow halftime deficit, Hardy felt good about his team’s chances in the final two quarters.

“We learned [last time] that you have to play four quarters against these guys, because they’re going to keep coming at you,” Hardy said. “Their coach does a real good job with his kids.”

Walker opened the fourth quarter with four quick points and Elijah Mitchell added a pair of free throws as William Fleming stretched the lead to 43-34.

William Fleming went on an 11-5 run that was capped by a three-point play from Isaac Higgs to build a commanding 54-43 lead with 1:23 left in the game.

“I thought we played well,” Hardy said. “This is a big win and we thank God for the win. Our kids played well. Down the stretch, we got a little winded, missed some box outs and were careless with the basketball, but to hold on and get in a win, at the end of the day, that’s all that counts.”

Both teams move on to the VHSL Class 5D quarterfinals on Wednesday. William Fleming will host Riverside in its matchup, while Albemarle will host Stafford at 6 p.m.