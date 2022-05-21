William Fleming wins 4-OT Roanoke showdown with Patrick Henry in penalty kicks

William Fleming — the original Colonel himself — is buried in a plot just off the 18th green at Roanoke’s Ole Monterey Golf Course.

The 2022 William Fleming High School boys soccer team’s season appeared to be six feet under on several occasions Friday night.

In a game that featured a red card, four overtimes, a 20-minute delay because the lights went out and an ultimate decision in penalty kicks, Fleming advanced in the Sub-Region 5D tournament with a first-round victory over rival Patrick Henry on the Patriots’ turf.

Fleming (10-4-3) trailed twice in the elimination game, once in the second half and again in the penalty-kicks session after regulation ended in a 2-2 tie.

However, as the Colonels have done repeatedly in 2022, they shrugged off adversity to move on to Monday’s sub-region final at Albemarle, and more importantly advance to the full Region 5D bracket while ending PH’s season.

The victory was the second this season over PH for Fleming, which won 2-1 on the Patriots’ field in April.

“It feels amazing,” said dynamic 5-foot-4 Fleming senior forward David Delcid, whose rocket off his right foot was the final goal as the Colonels finished it with a 4-3 edge in PKs.

“In four years, I always want to beat PH. Now we beat them twice. It feels amazing.”

The 2022 season, which included a 2-1 win over Blacksburg in late March, has not been a complete breeze for Fleming.

Patrick Henry hammered the Colonels 5-2 at Fleming, and second-year head coach Zack Quest’s team was coming off a 3-2 home loss to William Byrd in the regular-season finale.

PH led 2-1 in the second half on a goal by Leon Masudi, and the Patriots held a 3-2 edge after the first three round of PKs thanks to a save by goalkeeper Declan Morrill.

“It looked like it was going to be over for us,” Quest said. “To be honest, it looked like it was going to be over for us in four or five [other] games this season.

“I don’t know what it is, but when we go down, we battle back. We were down 2-0 at Northside and we battled back and went to overtime and tied 2-2.We were down 2-0 at Lord Botetourt we battled back to go to overtime. We lost but we battled back.”

Patrick Henry (11-6) faced early adversity Friday that hampered the Patriots for nearly the entire game.

PH’s Jackson Suess was handed a soft red card early in the first half, forcing the Patriots to play shorthanded and adjust their formation the rest of the way.

“That red card early on, it changed the whole game,” Quest said.

Fleming took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute on a header by Delcid, whose quickness enabled him to outmaneuver taller defenders.

“The height doesn’t matter in football for me,” he said. “It’s all mental.

Seven minutes later, PH tied it as Suess answered with a header of his own off a left-footed free kick by Sam Dowdy.

With Morrill and Fleming keeper Luis Isidro Bravo repelling offensive thrusts, the game remained tied until Masudi broke free on the right side in the 61st minute and tapped a shot past Bravo for a 2-1 PH lead.

Fleming answered less than three minutes later as Giron found himself alone with the ball after Morrill had been drawn out from the goal and scored the equalizer.

A wide blast by PH’s Harrison Dandridge in the 71st minute and a header by Fleming’s Edward Yonda that bounced off the top of the post a minute later were the closest either team came to a goal for the remainder of regulation.

The first two OTs produced very little attacking, and just as the first five-minute “golden goal” period was to commence, the stadium lights went out, forcing a 20-minute delay as student sections from both sides flashed their cellphones while singing the familiar “Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole” chant.

The lights came back on, the curtain went up and it was time for the final act.

Rahim Nizari struck first in the PK session for Fleming. Pacific Ibanzi answered for Patrick Henry.

Sender Perez put the Colonels up 2-1, and Masudi replied for PH.

Morrill gave the Patriots the momentum by diving to his right and deflecting a shot by Fleming’s Carlos Alvarado Ramos. When Sadock Kilosho scored for PH, the home team was up 3-2 with two more shooters left for each side.

Jonathan Cartagena tied it for Fleming, and the count remained 3-3 when PH’s Juan Portillo-Torres went high and overshot the bar.

Delcid put Fleming up 4-3, leaving PH with one chance to tie the score and extend the drama.

Sam Dowdy, a freshman and the PH coach’s son, stepped up and cracked a sharp left-footed attempt but it hooked just wide of the goal mouth.

“That’s probably as brave or courageous as they come,” Chris Dowdy said of his son’s willingness to accept the pressure. “He says, ‘I’m definitely shooting it, and put me last. I want to shoot the last one.’ There’s probably only one player who wants to say that.”

Nevertheless, Patrick Henry’s season was over as Fleming players piled atop each other in celebration.

Mutual respect between the two rivals — who both have players of varied nationalities — was evident in the postgame handshake line.

“It’s been fun this year,” Dowdy said. “A great team for them and a great team for us. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit early. We tried to come back as best we can, but it’s hard against these guys.”

Fleming and PH buried the hatchet after 100 minutes of play and 10 penalty kicks.

The Colonels’ season lives on.

“We play like a family,” Delcid said. “We work together, and that’s the key.”

