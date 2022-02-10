William Fleming wins Blue Ridge District title with win over Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE — Isaac and Elijah led William Fleming’s boys basketball team to the promised land Thursday night.

There was no covenant or prophecy involved.

Just 55% shooting from the field, domination of the defensive boards and a first-half run that allowed Fleming to lead nearly from wire-to-wire in a 69-58 victory over Lord Botetourt that earned the Colonels the Blue Ridge District regular-season championship.

The ringleaders were sophomore forward Isaac Higgs and junior forward Elijah Mitchell.

Higgs fired in 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, while Mitchell scored 15 points and provided some key work on the defensive end and the backboards.

Mitchell provided the exclamation point by dunking a pass off the backboard from sophomore Jaron Walker at the final buzzer as Fleming (18-3, 9-1) celebrated its second Blue Ridge title in a row and prevented a three-way tie with Botetourt and Northside.

“It feels amazing,” Higgs said.

Lord Botetourt (15-7, 7-3) elected to use a zone defense early in the game. Higgs found openings and kept drilling 15-footers.

“He’s a mid-range type player,” Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said of Higgs. “He doesn’t do anything other than that. He’s shot two [3-pointers] the whole year. We appreciate what he brings to the table.”

The modern analytics experts might decry the two-point jump shot as inefficient, but Hardy isn’t buying it.

“It’s two points,” Hardy said. “It’s better than a turnover and a miss.”

With Walker providing 16 points, two at a time proved better than three for Fleming against a Botetourt team that lives beyond the 3-point arc.

The Cavaliers hit nine from long range, but they came on 27 attempts.

With Higgs, Mitchell and Zaiquan Robertson clearing the defensive glass, Botetourt could not crawl out of a nine-point deficit it faced in the first half.

Botetourt coach Andrew Hart tipped his hat to Higgs.

“Gosh, you’ve got to give him credit,” Hart said. “If they didn’t have him tonight, it would have been a different story.”

Ashton Bramblett led Botetourt with 20 points, while Conner Tilley had 13. Each made three 3-pointers. Guard Jackson Crawford added 14 but only three after halftime as Fleming went to a scrambling zone defense.

Fleming, which hit 10 off 11 free throws, parried every Lord Botetourt thrust.

The Cavaliers cut the Colonels’ lead to 42-40 late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Bramblett, but Fleming answered with a trey by Walker and drive down the lane by Higgs.

Botetourt was still in the game trailing 55-50 with 2:03 to play before Higgs took a pass at the high post and hit Robertson cutting to the basket.

Robertson made the layup and converted a free throw after he was fouled for a 58-50 lead, as Fleming avenged a homecourt loss to the Cavaliers last month.

“That’s just chemistry,” Higgs said. “We’ve seen that in practice. It translates to the game.”

Both teams will play in the Blue Ridge tournament Monday before heading their separate ways.

Botetourt will await its seeding for the Region 3D tourney, while Fleming will play city rival Patrick Henry for the third time this season Feb. 18 in the opening round in Region 5D.

The loser will be eliminated.

“I don’t know how this stuff works out sometimes, but it is what it is,” Hardy said. “We’ll have to take our show on the road and see what happens.”

