William Fleming wrestler wins state championship in Virginia Beach

William Fleming wrestler Jacob Henderson won a state championship in the VHSL Class 5 championship tournament in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Henderson finished his season 36-0 in the 170-pound weight class, defeating Corey Bell of Mountain View High School.

Patrick Henry wrestler Traquan Robertson finished third in the 220-pound category at the Class 5 tournament, defeating another Mountain View wrestler after losing the semifinal match earlier Saturday.

In the Class 4 championships, Kyman Kinney of Salem won third place in the 138-pound category, while Matt Wirth of Jefferson Forest won second place in the 160-pound classification. Evan Alger of Pulaski County won third at 182 pounds.