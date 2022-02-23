William Fleming's final shot falls short as Riverside prevails in Region 5D playoff

Under dire circumstances, William Fleming’s boys were in as good a shape as a team trailing by two points with seconds left could be.

Jaron Walker, a sophomore who was half of a potent 1-2 scoring threat for the Colonels, drove to the Riverside baseline to the right of the basket and passed the ball back into the lane straight back from the rim.

The basketball was tipped, though, and the Rams’ Tyler Carlton snatched the loose ball and motored to the other end of the court where he was fouled. With a one-and-one opportunity, Carlton missed the front end and in the ensuing scramble Isaiah Mitchell, the other half of the aforementioned scoring tandem, grabbed the ball with just a couple of seconds showing.

Mitchell managed to get off a two-thirds court heave that was wild and Riverside beat the Region 5D top seed 61-59 on Fleming’s court.

It was a fittingly dramatic conclusion to a regional quarterfinal that went back and forth like the pendulum on a grandfather clock.

The clock ran out on an outstanding 22-4 season for the Colonels. The Rams (16-11) advance to a Friday semifinal against the Massapona –Stonebridge winner Friday.

“My guys showed heart and fight doing all they could to win the ballgame,” Colonels coach Mickey Hardy said.

What Fleming could not do was cool down the Rams’ long-range shooting. Cam Koscinski, the son of coach Mike Koscinski of Riverside, fired in four 3-pointers and Tyler Flynn three more as the Rams buried 10 shots from beyond the mark.

“Let me tell you, they shoot the basketball from all five spots and that’s a challenge for us,” Hardy said.

Koscinski took every open shot he saw.

“A coach’s son thinks a lot,” the Riverside coach said. “I think Cam has finally given himself permission to make a mistake.”

Riverside kept the errors to a minimum in the face of withering pressure from Fleming. Flynn finished with 15 points and Koscinski 14.

Mitchell finished with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds, and Walker added 18 points and five rebounds. They split four triples.

Zaiquan Robertson contributed 13 points, a dunk, two spectacular shot blocks to derail sure breakaway layups, and four rebounds.

Fleming made all 15 of its free throws in the second half and was 21 for 23 overall. Walker and Mitchell went 16 for 17, with Mitchell’s the lone miss.

Fleming led 46-43 to start the fourth and led 53-46 on a close one by Robertson with 5:38 left. Riverside then went on a 15-6 tear to put itself in position to win.

“I’m so proud of these players,” Hardy said. “We have a heck of a team coming back next year.”