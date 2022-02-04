Wilson sparks Fleming to win at Byrd as Colonels keep pace in Blue Ridge

Miles Wilson was the smallest player on the court Friday night, but his play had an oversized effect on William Fleming’s 59-45 Blue Ridge District boys basketball takedown takedown of William Byrd in Vinton.

With quick hands and quicker feet, Wilson swatted Byrd’s inbounds pass that opened the second half. He won the sprint to the loose ball and fed a perfect pass to a streaking Jaron Walker who laid in an uncontested lay-up four seconds into the third quarter.

The game was still close, with Fleming holding a 27-24 halftime lead, but the Colonels (15-3, 7-1) blew open the game in the third quarter thanks to two things – a thieving defense that led to six points on run-outs following steals, and a dominating rebounding edge.

Even when things didn’t go as planned, they still worked. On Wilson’s second steal of the quarter and fifth of the game, he fed Walker, but the ball rolled off the rim. Miyon Ward was hustling after the play and stuffed the carom.

By the time the third quarter was over, the Colonels were staked to a 49-31 lead and cruised to the win.

Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said the Colonels need to play good defense, and that starts with their diminutive guard.

“Wilson gets us started on the defensive end. Everybody knows that. Once he gets started everybody falls into place,” Hardy said. “We don’t have five outstanding shooters so we have to play good defense. Guys stepped up on the defensive end.”

The shooting wasn’t bad either. As each team was content to run half court offenses, the Colonels offense was patient enough to wait for a good shot. They shot 50 percent (23 of 46) from the field.

Elijah Mitchell led all scorers with 22 points and 12 rebounds. He challenged the Byrd shooters when the ball went into the low post.

“They’re big and physical,” said Byrd coach Brad Greenway. “We had a really hard time getting around them, getting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket. They did a good job making everything hard.”

The game remained close as the rebounding numbers were even through the first half. The second half saw Fleming outrebound Byrd 20-7, scoring nine second chance points.

“We work on rebounding in practice because we don’t want one person to get them, we want four people crashing the boards,” Hardy said.

Byrd (7-12, 2-6) had an unusual situation where every player who stepped on the court – all 11 – scored at least one point. The Terriers were led by Ethan Hairston with 14. He made four of the Terriers’ eight 3-pointers.

“We have a lot of guys who can shoot," Greenway said. "Unfortunately having a lot of guys who can shoot wasn’t the potion we needed tonight."