With a beg and a blast, Glenvar boys advance to state soccer final

Wesley Feliciano closed his eyes and begged.

Please go in. Please go in.

At long last, one finally did.

Feliciano’s blast from outside the box won it for Glenvar in the dying moments of the second overtime period, as the Highlanders defeated Nandua 2-1 on Friday morning in the VHSL Class 2 boys soccer semifinals at Spartan Field.

Glenvar (21-0-1) advances to play Clarke County or Radford for the state title on Saturday.

Feliciano guaranteed a new titlist this year after ousting the defending state-champion Warriors (15-2) with his clutch tally.

With the final two minutes of the second overtime period being kept on the field, Feliciano gained possession outside the top of the box. He took one touch to shake a defender, then sent a left-footed rocket into the lower-left corner of the goal from 22 yards out.

His silent entreaty answered, Feliciano sprinted toward the corner flag, where jubilant teammates mobbed the freshman.

“I wanted to take off my shirt,” Feliciano said with a smile. “But I was like, ‘Nah, that’s too much. There’s lot of people here. That’s a little embarrassing.’

“I was just very happy. I wanted to cry happy-joy tears. I don’t know. It’s awesome.”

And it was necessary. Glenvar capitalized on an own goal in the 11th minute and led most of regulation, but Nandua equalized in the 69th minute of 80, with Jerardy Velasquez poking home a perfect cross from Odin Bolster.

“I thought it really challenged us mentally,” Glenvar coach Josh Jones said. “You get that late in a soccer game, you’ve already played 80 minutes, you’ve got to go into overtime and play 10 more. It’s just really a mental challenge. I thought our guys really stepped up to that challenge.”

The Highlanders had multiple chances to double their lead in regulation but missed just high or wide. Feliciano, though, was on target.

“We were all just waiting for that opportunity,” Glenvar defender Maddox Fisher said. “Normally when things aren’t going your way, everyone starts to get their head down, but we just kept attacking, kept attacking. That’s how we finally get a shot like that.

“Just insanely exciting. At that point, it doesn’t even matter how tired you are. I just sprinted toward the whole team.”

Glenvar has won every game this season outside of a 3-3 draw with Lord Botetourt on March 22. The Highlanders are now one win away from a title — a possibility they identified early this spring.

“I guess all the way from the beginning, we knew we were going to be good and we were super confident,” said Fisher, who captains the team alongside Riley Geddes. “But I guess once we got before the postseason and we had played all the good district teams and saw what our competition was, we knew that we were one of the top teams in the state. We should definitely be able to take advantage of our skill and opportunities.”

