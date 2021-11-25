Wolk hopes history doesn't repeat in matchup against Appomattox County

Taylor has completed 30 of 45 passes for 286 yards, four TDs and no interceptions.

"He's a crazy-good quarterback. He's a very, very, very, very smart quarterback. He knows everything that I started to pick up, maybe mid-sophomore year."

Wolk's 2021 passing statistics mean someone is catching the ball.

Williams has 56 receptions for 866 yards and 14 total TDs. Swanson, also a dangerous kick returner has 50 catches for 825 yards and 11 scores).

"We've got depth throughout receiver," Wolk said. "We've got three or four dudes that are over 6-foot, and we've got two speedsters that can run. We have basically everything that could ask for really."

Combined with 1,218 rushing yards and 18 TDs from workhorse running back Kyle Hanks, the Highlanders hope to have enough firepower to hang with an explosive Appomattox County team that put 56 points on Radford last Friday.

Wolk hopes to one day visit the historic Civil War surrender site at Appomattox Courthouse.

Until then, he welcomes the chance to play the Raiders on his home turf.

"It definitely makes me happier that we'll be playing on a field that we're used to," he said. "Our seniors, especially coming off last year, we have it in our heads that we really do not want to lose this year."

