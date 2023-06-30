Jake Albert didn't flinch when Grayson Wood took a commanding lead with six holes to play in Friday's 36-hole championship match at the VSGA Amateur Championship.

The Blacksburg High School rising junior won two of the next three holes to climb right back into contention.

Wood's putting, which allowed him to take the commanding lead, carried him to the title.

Wood, a VCU signee, won 1 up over Albert in the 36-hole championship at Boonsboro Country Club.

“Jake put up an amazing fight,” Wood told the VSGA. “Best match that I could have asked for.”

It was a historic State Am final with it being the first matchup between competitors who faced off in a VSGA Junior Match Play Championship final. Wood defeated Albert 3 and 2 in last year's junior match play championship match at Willow Oaks Country Club in Richmond.

Friday's State Am final was tight throughout.

Wood held the lead for 14 consecutive holes before Albert won three of the next five to take a 1-up lead.

Albert's lead was quickly erased with Wood winning the next three holes to take a 2-up lead.

Wood led 3 up after the 30th hole and his lead was 2 up after the 34th.

Albert's tee shot at the 35th landed inside of 3 feet on the par-3 17th. He made birdie, while Wood's 15-foot birdie putt lipped out of the hole.

Both players made par at the 36th as Wood secured the title.

Albert and Wood will both participate in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Daniel Island Club in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 24-29.

Albert advanced to Friday's championship match by defeating two college golfers Thursday. He outlasted Liberty rising sixth-year senior Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) in 21 holes in the quarterfinals and then defeated Radford rising senior Bobby Dudeck in the semifinals.

“It’s going to give me a lot of confidence going into my next tournament,” Albert told the VSGA, “knowing that I can play well and compete to win.”