Wood goes for 205 yards, four TDs in 63-7 Salem win over Cave Spring

Zavione Wood rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns while the Salem defense held Cave Spring to just four first downs and 64 total yards as the Spartans dominated in a 63-7 River Ridge District victory at Bogle Field.
After a week off, Salem (4-0, 4-0) came out sharp on its opening possession, driving 45 yards in six plays capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from DaRon Wilson to Jayden McDonald to make it 7-0 with 8:38 left in the opening quarter.
That drive would be considered long compared to what the Spartans’ offense did the remainder of the night.
On Salem’s next possession Wood started things with a 30-yard run to the Cave 1. On the next play his backfield running mate Cam Leftwich scored on a run up the middle to double the lead to 14-0.
Wood, however, topped that on the next offensive possession needing just one play to score as he went almost untouched up the middle on a 51-yard TD run to put Salem up 21-0 with 5:46 still left in the opening quarter.
The Spartans completed their first quarter domination when Wilson connected with receiver Chase Greer on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 3:03 left in the period to make it 28-0.
“We always try to get better everyday and we were able to accomplish that tonight,” Salem head coach Don Holter said. “This week we were focused on Cave Spring and getting better.”
The second quarter proved to be a highlight show for Wood who had TD runs of 57, 16 and 34 yards to make it 49-0 at halftime. The 57- and 34-yard scores came on the first play of their respective drives.
On the defensive side the Spartans were a wall holding the Knights to one first down and 10 total yards of offense in the first half.
“We played smart, fast and physical on defense,” Holter said.
Things did not get much better for Cave Spring (1-3, 1-3) coming out of the locker room for the second half when Salem’s Shawn Collins returned the third quarter kickoff 89 yards for a score to increase the margin to 56-0.
Salem’s final score of the night was Wilson’s third touchdown pass of the evening. The sophomore quarterback connected with Chauncey Logan from 39 yards out midway through the third to make it 63-0.
Ironically, Wilson stepped in behind center for Logan who started the first three games of the season at quarterback for Salem. Holter said the change was made due to Logan “being banged up.”
“We have total faith and confidence in that sophomore, and he stepped up tonight,” Holter said.
Cave Spring avoided a shutout in the fourth quarter when quarterback Skylor Griffiths hit a wide-open Bryce Cooper on a 25-yard touchdown pass with a little over eight minutes left in the game.