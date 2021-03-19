Wood goes for 205 yards, four TDs in 63-7 Salem win over Cave Spring

Zavione Wood rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns while the Salem defense held Cave Spring to just four first downs and 64 total yards as the Spartans dominated in a 63-7 River Ridge District victory at Bogle Field.

After a week off, Salem (4-0, 4-0) came out sharp on its opening possession, driving 45 yards in six plays capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from DaRon Wilson to Jayden McDonald to make it 7-0 with 8:38 left in the opening quarter.

That drive would be considered long compared to what the Spartans’ offense did the remainder of the night.

On Salem’s next possession Wood started things with a 30-yard run to the Cave 1. On the next play his backfield running mate Cam Leftwich scored on a run up the middle to double the lead to 14-0.

Wood, however, topped that on the next offensive possession needing just one play to score as he went almost untouched up the middle on a 51-yard TD run to put Salem up 21-0 with 5:46 still left in the opening quarter.

The Spartans completed their first quarter domination when Wilson connected with receiver Chase Greer on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 3:03 left in the period to make it 28-0.