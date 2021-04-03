Wood helps Salem chop down Pulaski County as unbeaten Spartans win 27-14

Just minutes after being introduced to the crowd during pregame ceremonies Friday, Salem running back Zavione Wood quickly set the tone for his Senior Night at Salem Stadium.

Wood scored on a 35-yard run on his first carry and then set up another Spartan score with a 68-yard scamper on his second rushing attempt as Salem went on to take a 27-14 win over Pulaski County.

“We were playing our last regular-season game and we came out ready to play,” Wood said.

Salem (6-0, 6-0) completed an undefeated run in River Ridge District play during the shortened spring season while also clinching the top seed in the Region 4D playoffs beginning next weekend.

“The time and date of the mission may have changed, but the kids in there have been busting their tails," Salem coach Don Holter said. "After 21 seasons of coaching, I don’t know if I’ve been prouder of a group."

After Pulaski County’s failed to get a first down on its opening drive, Cougar punter Broc Simpson’s kick was caught in the wind causing it to go straight up, and taking a Salem bounce upon landing went only 2 yards to set up the Spartans at the PC 39.