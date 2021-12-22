WRESTLING: Big Orange semifinal pairings, team scores after first day

Big Orange Semifinals
106 pounds
Xavier Ramsey (Pulaski County vs. Lee Whitlow (Franklin County.
Bryant Weaver (Radford) vs. Xaiden Wynn (James River).
113 pounds
Chris Schoffstall (Liberty Christian) vs. Brayden Forbes (James River).
Michael King (Martinsville) vs. Gage Cockran (William Byrd).
120 pounds
Gage Bomar (Rustburg) vs. Devin Dillon (Franklin County).
Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) vs. J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley).
126 pounds
Chase Cuddy (James River) vs. Logan Stroop (William Byrd).
Seth Robinson (Carroll County) vs. Braden Henderson (Blacksburg).
132 pounds
Joel Swanson (Northside) vs. Wagner Kalek (Cave Spring).
Garrett Henderson (Blacksburg) vs. Dominic LaConte (Patrick Henry).
138 pounds
Kyman Kinney (Salem) vs. Colin Sell (Lord Botetourt).
Caleb Swanson (Northside) vs. Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg).
145 pounds
Brandon Noell (Cave Spring) vs. Wesley Ferguson (James River).
Robert Baker (Blacksburg) vs. Bricen Lancaster (William Byrd).
152 pounds
Matthew McNeil (Salem) vs. Thomas Johnson (Franklin County).
Trent Gallimore (Lord Botetourt) vs. Robbie Knott (Franklin County).
160 pounds
Hunter Forbes (James River) vs. Jordan Scott (Liberty Christian).
Alex Baumberger (Franklin County) vs. Xavier Preston (William Byrd).
170 pounds
Haidyn Leftwich (Franklin County) vs. Hushan Suliman (Patrick Henry).
Andrew Gilbert (Lord Botetourt) vs. Thomas Murphy (Liberty Christian).
182 pounds
Toby Schoffstal (Liberty Christian) vs. James Brooks (Salem).
Conner Shiflett (Lord Botetourt) vs. Evan Alger (Pulaski County).
195 pounds
Carder Miller (James River) vs. Dalton Oxley (Lord Botetourt).
Caleb Davidson (Liberty Christian) vs. Dawson Martin (Radford).
220 pounds
Traquan Robertson (Patrick Henry) vs. Xavier Williams (Lord Botetourt).
Carson Meadows (Liberty Christian) vs. Jackson Bryie (Salem).
285 pounds
Hunter Richards (William Byrd) vs. Ricky Bailey (Radford).
Clayton Boyle (Rustburg) vs. Gavin Womack (Liberty Christian).
Team scores
(Top six teams)
1. William Byrd;;;;118
2. Liberty Christian;;;;111.5
3. Salem;;;;106.5
4. Lord Botetourt;;;;104
5. Franklin County;;;;100
6. Blacksburg;;;;94