Xiang continues Blacksburg's streak with Class 4 singles title

Sammy Xiang’s two VHSL Class 4 tennis singles matches were scheduled to be played outdoors at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Rain forced both to be contested at other venues.
Two opponents, two alternate sites.
No problem.
Xiang defeated Powhatan’s Jacob Pfab 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday in the final, giving Blacksburg a third successive boys singles title on the heels of two won in 2018 and 2019 by former Bruins star Frank Thompson.
“It feels really great to continue Frank’s legacy, but also kind of expand on it at the same time,” Xiang said.
The final was played indoors at James River Country Club in Newport News.
On Friday, the Blacksburg junior defeated Dominion’s Anshul Rangwani 6-2, 6-2 in a semifinal moved indoors to Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
Xiang, who is accustomed to playing indoors at Virginia Tech, did not mind playing under a roof.
“I felt comfortable playing on the fast indoor courts,” Xiang said. “We have similar courts at Tech. I was right at home.”
Xiang’s path to the title included two hard-fought victories over E.C. Glass junior Spencer Knight, one in the Region 4D team final and the other in the region singles championship.
“Obviously the guys that made the semis and final at states are both great players, but my matches against Spencer were probably the two toughest I had all year,” Xiang said.
Saturday’s final was a matter of Xiang maintaining his composure.
“Mostly it was just not getting too overheated or beating myself over the head,” he said. “On the court, I felt like I had the ability to outplay them, but I had to focus on maintaining the intensity throughout the match.”
