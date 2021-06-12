Xiang continues Blacksburg's streak with Class 4 singles title

Sammy Xiang’s two VHSL Class 4 tennis singles matches were scheduled to be played outdoors at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Rain forced both to be contested at other venues.

Two opponents, two alternate sites.

No problem.

Xiang defeated Powhatan’s Jacob Pfab 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday in the final, giving Blacksburg a third successive boys singles title on the heels of two won in 2018 and 2019 by former Bruins star Frank Thompson.

“It feels really great to continue Frank’s legacy, but also kind of expand on it at the same time,” Xiang said.

The final was played indoors at James River Country Club in Newport News.

On Friday, the Blacksburg junior defeated Dominion’s Anshul Rangwani 6-2, 6-2 in a semifinal moved indoors to Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Xiang, who is accustomed to playing indoors at Virginia Tech, did not mind playing under a roof.

“I felt comfortable playing on the fast indoor courts,” Xiang said. “We have similar courts at Tech. I was right at home.”