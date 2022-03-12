Young and hungry, Auburn High wins a state championship of its own

RICHMOND — Auburn’s career scoring leader did not have a field goal in the second half Saturday night.

He managed just nine total points.

His little brother scored twice that many.

But Ethan Millirons and his Auburn teammates left VCU’s Siegel Center this time with a smile as wide as Broad Street.

Two years after learning from concession stand workers inside the arena that their 2020 state championship was canceled because of COVID-19, Auburn claimed the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball title on the court with a 61-49 victory over Washington & Lee.

“You don’t get this experience doing other things,” Auburn coach Terry Millirons said. “Playing basketball, taking a team of 11 guys and putting them together. You need a lot of luck and a lot of character, a lot of things to go your way to get here.

“It’s a long season, but to finish like this is unbelievable.”

Auburn capped a 22-8 season by winning a championship with a starting lineup that included three sophomores and a junior.

The Eagles lost five of their first seven games while the new players were getting accustomed to the pace.

“It shows how far we’ve come as a team,” the Auburn coach said. “We didn’t have a lot of varsity experience.

“We would not have won this game back in December.”

Ethan Millirons had a 40-point game in late December, and the head coach, who also is the Auburn star’s father, could have settled for that as the game plan every night.

However, Auburn’s team was not built that way, and the dividends were apparent Saturday night against the team from the Northern Neck of Virginia.

Sophomore guard Nick Millirons scored a game-high 18 points including 13 in a four-minute span in the second quarter to key a 15-0 run that led to a 32-21 halftime lead.

Sophomore forward Samuel Duncan added 14 points, eight rebounds, hitting a back-breaking 3-pointer for a 51-38 Auburn lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Sophomore center Bryce Gill added eight points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Because Auburn did not have a junior varsity season in 2020-21, the three sophomores had to go from being eighth-graders to varsity players in one transition.

“Our whole goal was to get them used to varsity speed, varsity competition and primarily varsity defense. If you look at these last three games, our defense has been incredible.”

Auburn held Eastside and Twin Springs to fewer than 40 points in its first two state tournament games.

W&L scored on seven of its first eight possessions for an early 14-9 lead.

Auburn trailed 20-17 until Nick Millirons hit a 3-pointer. He followed that with two drives to the bucket and four free throws and Auburn had the lead for good.

“I started off slow,” he said. “I had a couple bad turnovers. Called timeout. I sat there for a little bit. They talked to me, calmed me down. Shots started falling. After that my confidence went up. I started attacking, found my own shot.”

W&L, which posted a comeback road win over Lancaster in the semifinals, cut a 14-point third quarter deficit to 41-36 in the fourth quarter but could not come up with the magic this time.

“We had a couple of crucial turnovers, a couple of spots where we didn’t get to the free throw line like I think we should have,” W&L coach Nick Hall said. “In the end, I think the hungrier team won it.”

Washington & Lee was in prime position for a comeback thanks to two starters named Washington and Lee.

Brandon Washington and Chris Lee combined for all 11 W&L points in a push that cut Auburn’s lead to 43-38 with just over six minutes to play.

Auburn upped the advantage to 46-38 on two free throws by Ethan Millirons, then the the leading scorer in program history really delivered.

The 6-foot guard, who also is Auburn’s career assist leader, drove toward the head of the key but fired a pass to Duncan, who had set up on the left wing. The sophomore drilled the 3-pointer for a 49-38 lead that proved insurmountable.

“Every time Ethan drives in, they’re just going to double on him and it leaves me wide open,” Duncan said.

It was the right play at the right time by Millirons, who has signed with Division II St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.).

He nearly had a triple double with nine points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

“Some nights the shots aren’t going to fall and you just have to impact the game in any way you can,” he said. “I felt like I did that tonight.”

The play suited Terry Millirons’ fourth-quarter strategy.

“We got a little soft, a little scared,” the Auburn coach said of W&L’s third-quarter surge. “Everything was jump shots. We wanted to attack the basket and be more aggressive.”

Washington had a strong game taking it inside with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Vaughn Harris added 12 points and Lee scored 10.

However, W&L made just 20 of 57 shots from the field and found its path to the hoop often blocked by the 6-foot-6 Gill.

“He blocks shots better than just about any big man I’ve had,” Terry Millirons said. “When he owns that lane and dominates it, it makes everything we do on defense so much easier.”

There was nothing easy about Auburn’s road to the title.

Eliminated last year in the Region 1C final by eventual state champ Parry McCluer and trounced by Fort Chiswell in the Mountain Empire District tournament final last month, Auburn certainly overcame some bumps.

But nothing was worse that sitting inside Siegel Center two years ago when the 2020 tournament was canceled.

To Terry Millirons, co-champion felt almost like no champion.

“That was awful two years ago,” he said. “I’ve never had a loss like that, being here and told we weren’t going to play. We felt like we a good chance of winning that game two years ago.

We felt like last season if we’d had a normal season we could have competed an done a better job last year too. Too be able to get it this year, it was a lot of pressure off our shoulders.”

