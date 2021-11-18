Youthful enthusiasm: Patrick Henry football headed to region semifinal with 9 young starting players

The thing is, his teammates just seem to gravitate to him. On the game-time sidelines, Dowdy between kicks always seems to be at the center of a group of animated conversationalists.

“He has an infectious personality,” Fiddler said.

Knowing his kicking skills and pedigree, there were efforts made to interest Dowdy in football before his actual arrival on varsity. At first, the kicker sounded cool to football.

“They asked me a few times to come out for football, but I was already committed to golf,” said Dowdy, who played both fall sports this season. “But I’m really glad Coach Fiddler gave me this opportunity. I obviously don’t stay at football practice the whole time — I go to golf — but I still kick a lot of balls.”

He’s 30-for-34 on extra points. When he gains more length from his kicks “he’s going to be a real weapon,” Fiddler said.

Although Fiddler and his staff anticipated they had a solid group to work with when practice started back in the summer, the manner in which this squad has developed has been impressive. The plan was to integrate the newcomers with veteran playmakers among the upperclassmen such as wide receivers Tashaun Webb and Jahzae Kimbrough and all-purpose athlete Carmelo Taylor. The plan came together,