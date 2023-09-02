After getting hurt in April, Zack Kelly had one request for Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

The Boston pitcher and Lord Botetourt High School graduate told Bloom he wanted to eventually have a rehab assignment in Salem.

Kelly will get his wish Tuesday when he starts for the Salem Red Sox in their game against visiting Carolina. It will be the first of three games he will pitch for Salem on the rehab assignment.

“I’m excited for this,” he said Thursday in a phone interview. “It’s something I mentioned to [Bloom] about four days after I got hurt, when we were talking about the next steps and the rest of the season. I told him that I would never request anything again but if I could just get an outing in Salem that I would owe him big-time.

“Fortunately, I get to be there for a week. I get to stay in my parents’ house for a week, just kind of be in Botetourt again and just hang out and see my friends and see my family.

“I’ve been looking forward to this week for a long time.”

Kelly, who is normally a reliever, made his major-league debut with Boston last summer. He began this season with Boston before suffering an elbow injury that required surgery.

Major-league teams sometimes send their recovering players to the minors on rehab assignments before bringing them back up to the big leagues. Kelly was set to make his first minor-league rehab assignment Friday night, as the starter for Boston’s Class A affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina.

He will then head to Class A Salem. He is scheduled to pitch only the first inning of Tuesday’s game. He will then see action for Salem out of the bullpen against visiting Carolina on Sept. 8 and Sept. 10.

“Being able to compete again, it’s going to be fun,” Kelly, 28, said.

It is hardly a common occurrence for a graduate of any Timesland high school to play for Salem’s minor league team.

So there will be plenty of family and friends on hand Tuesday to watch Kelly in action.

“I haven’t gotten to pitch in front of my friends and former coaches since I guess 2013 when I was at Botetourt,” he said. “The thing I’m most excited for is to see all these people that, whether they know it or not, just had such a big influence on my career.

“They’re going to fill out some of the suites.”

‘Out of nowhere’

As a Lord Botetourt senior, Kelly earned All-Timesland first-team honors in baseball — as an outfielder. He hit .433 that year. He also went 4-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. He then pitched for two NCAA Division II schools, Concord and Newberry.

Kelly joined the Oakland organization as an undrafted free agent. Kelly pitched in the Oakland organization in 2017 but was released in April 2018. He then pitched in the minors for the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 and 2019.

At spring training in 2020, an MRI revealed the right-hander had torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. The Angels released him in late May 2020.

Kelly had his UCL reattached in June 2020. The Boston Red Sox signed Kelly in December 2020. He pitched for Boston’s Class AA and Class AAA teams in 2021.

In August of last year, he was promoted from Class AAA Worcester to Boston. He made 13 appearances with Boston last year, going 1-0 with a 3.95 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

He started this season with Boston, making six appearances. He was 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA and six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

“Making the team out of [the spring training] camp for the first time was something that I really wanted to do. [After] accomplishing that, … I was pitching well,” he said. “I felt really good about where I was at and how I was being used.”

But he said that while pitching an April 12 game at Tampa Bay, arm trouble “came out of nowhere.”

“With every pitch, it kind of got worse and worse,” he said. “Finally I couldn’t do it anymore.

“It was kind of a freak incident, is how it was described to me.”

Kelly underwent elbow surgery in May to repair his ulnar nerve.

“The had to repair the nerve transposition that they did in 2020,” he said. “Whatever was holding it in place, my nerves kind of blew through it. … My ulnar wasn’t really secured anywhere. … So every time I would go to throw, it would essentially just stretch out my nerve and then that obviously led to where I couldn’t really feel my fingers and didn’t really have any feel for where the ball was going.”

‘Pretty cool’

He rehabbed from the surgery at Boston’s spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida. The rehab was similar to what he did after his 2020 operation.

“You’ve got to pretty much start the strength phase from zero and get it back up to where it was,” he said. “Once the throwing progression started, it was … very modified. It took awhile. My throwing program’s been [going on] for the last probably two months. It’s been a grind.”

His wife and baby boy joined him in Florida. Kayden Kelly was born last Sept. 3, five days after Kelly made his big-league debut.

“The rehab process, it’s not fun, but the fortunate part was … I got to spend a lot more time with my son and my wife than I would’ve gotten to if I we would’ve been in Boston,” he said. “I got to see my son take his first steps.”

After his three rehab outings in Salem, Kelly will pitch for Class AA Portland on Sept. 13 and will pitch for Class AAA Worcester from Sept. 16-17.

He will then learn whether or not the Red Sox want him to rejoin the big-league team and finish this season in the majors.

“It’s pretty much just kind of a wasted year for me,” he said.

But at least he will get to pitch at Salem Memorial Ballpark next week.

While growing up, Kelly used to attend Salem minor-league games as a fan.

“I remember watching [Rafael] Devers and [Xander] Bogaerts when they were coming through there,” Kelly said. “Then last year I’m on the [Boston] team with those guys.

“It’s going to be fun to pitch there.”

Kelly’s father, Reed Kelly, said “a lot of people” will be on hand Tuesday to root for the pitcher.

“The travel [ball] team that he played on, … a bunch of those guys are coming,” Reed Kelly said. “I’ve got a lot of family [coming] that have never seen him pitch before.

“This will be pretty cool down here. I just hope he doesn’t overdo it.”

Zack Kelly knows he will probably have a smaller rooting section for his second Salem appearance next Friday.

“Most of Botetourt’s going to be in Daleville for the football game,” he said.