Zack Kelly rises from Lord Botetourt to the Boston Red Sox

Zack Kelly had to overcome a lot to rise from Botetourt County to the big leagues, but he has realized his dream.

The 2013 Lord Boteourt High School graduate was not coveted by big-time college baseball programs. So he played NCAA Division II ball.

He was never chosen in the Major League Baseball amateur draft. So he settled for a $500 signing bonus to begin his pro career.

He was released by two major league organizations.

He tore a ligament in his pitching arm two years ago and needed surgery.

But on Sunday night, Kelly learned he was getting called up to the majors.

The Boston Red Sox have promoted the relief pitcher from their Class AAA team in Worcester, Massachusetts, making him a major-league rookie at the age of 27.

"It's awesome," Kelly said late Sunday night in a phone interview from Worcester. "This is what you dream of.

"To be at certain points throughout my career where I didn't know if I was even going to play baseball again and now to be here, going to the big leagues … it's hard to imagine.

"It's a different road, it's a hard road to kind of go through and just always be locked in mentally, but it's my road. … It's a story that I'm very proud of. I'll definitely never, ever forget anything about it."

When Boston brings him out of the bullpen for the first time, Kelly will become the first graduate of a Timesland high school to appear in a Major League Baseball game in 17 years. There has been quite a drought since Liberty High School graduate Travis Bowyer was called up by Minnesota in 2005 and pitched in eight games for the Twins that year, which was his sole big-league season.

Kelly was on Worcester's team bus Sunday, heading from a series in Syracuse, New York, back to Worcester, when he was called to the front of the bus at around 6 p.m.

"Our manager [Chad Tracy] stuck his hand out and said, 'Congratulations, you're a major leaguer,’" Kelly said.

Kelly phoned his wife in South Carolina from the bus with the great news. He then phoned his parents.

"It was kind of surreal," Kelly's father, Reed Kelly, said Monday morning in a phone interview from a shuttle bus at the Baltimore airport.

Reed and Tracy Kelly were in Baltimore so they could take a direct flight to Minnesota, where Boston was set to begin a series with the Twins on Monday night. The Kellys wanted to be in the stands in case their son made his big-league debut Monday night.

"We got off the phone with him and within 30 minutes my wife had all the reservations made," Reed Kelly said.

‘Journeyman’

Did Kelly dream of being a major leaguer when he was growing up in Daleville?

"Way back when, my actual dream was to play hockey for the Roanoke Express," he said with a laugh. "We would always go to all the games."

Kelly never did take up hockey as a kid. But he wound up playing baseball and basketball for Lord Botetourt High School.

As a Lord Botetourt senior, Kelly earned All-Timesland first-team honors in baseball — as an outfielder. He hit .433 that year. He also went 4-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings.

"In high school, he was a better hitter than he was a pitcher," Lord Botetourt coach Todd Smith said Monday.

While in high school, Kelly attended a baseball camp at Radford University in hopes of landing a scholarship with the Highlanders. Radford made no such offer. His only offers were from Division II member Concord (West Virginia) and Division I member North Carolina Central. He opted for Concord.

Kelly became a starting pitcher for Concord as a freshman in 2015. He earned All-Mountain East Conference second-team honors as a sophomore. He then transferred to another Division II school, Newberry College in South Carolina — a program that until this week had never seen one of its former players make it to the major leagues.

The right-hander went 7-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings as a Newberry senior in 2017. He was not chosen in the 40-round major league draft in 2017, however.

But about 10-15 minutes after the draft concluded, the Oakland A's called.

"Those 10-15 minutes felt like 15 years," Kelly said.

He signed as an undrafted free agent for a mere $500 bonus.

Kelly pitched in the Oakland organization in 2017 but was released in April 2018.

"I had a shoulder issue in spring training in 2018 and tried to rush back" he said. "I didn't come back the way they wanted me to, so they let me go."

He was quickly snatched up by the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched in the minors for the Angels in 2018 and 2019, rising to the Double-A level.

But after the 2019 season, Kelly's pitching elbow felt "weird." At spring training in 2020, an MRI revealed he had torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

An Angels doctor decided Kelly needed Tommy John surgery, in which the torn ligament is replaced with a healthy tendon.

In late May 2020, the day after learning Kelly needed surgery, the Angels released him. Minor league teams were not playing that season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Angels were looking to cut costs by cutting players.

Kelly feared his baseball career might be over.

"Deep down, I was expecting pretty much to be done," he said. "I didn't feel like anybody was going to be taking a risk on an injured, journeyman, older-for-the-minor-leagues kind of guy."

After getting released, Kelly sought a second opinion from famed orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews. Andrews decided that instead of having Tommy John surgery to replace the UCL, Kelly could get his UCL reattached. That operation has a shorter rehab period than Tommy John surgery.

Kelly had the ligament repaired in June 2020.

He then got a job at a sporting goods store in South Carolina.

"I didn't know if I was going to play again," he said. "I quickly realized, working there, that the itch to keep going and try to get back was still in there."

‘Very emotional’

The Boston Red Sox signed Kelly in December 2020. He pitched in Class AA and Class AAA in 2021.

He has spent this season in Class AAA, making 44 relief appearances for Worcester. He was 6-3 with a 2.72 ERA, three saves and 72 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings.

Kelly throws 95-97 mph. He stymies batters with his fastball, slider and change-up.

After Sunday's loss to Tampa, Boston reportedly decided to address its struggling bullpen by designating two relievers for assignment and bringing up Kelly and another reliever from Worcester to replace them.

Smith saw the reports on Twitter on Sunday night and texted Kelly. Kelly texted him back from the bus, telling him he had been planning to call him with the good news once he got back to Worcester. Kelly also texted Lord Botetourt assistant coach Tim Rasnick.

Smith looked into how long it would take to drive to Minnesota and decided against the 17-hour trip.

But he is proud of his former player.

"He's a testament to what hard work can do," Smith said.

Once the team got back to Worcester on Sunday night, Kelly had time to reflect.

"Thinking about where I was five years ago and where I'm at now and everything that's happened in between," he said. "To get to the top is not something a lot of people will get to do. To be able to say for the rest of my life that I played in the major leagues is something that's very special.

"Very emotional, when you kind of realize what's about to happen."