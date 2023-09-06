Zack Kelly was not a winner in his outing with the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday night.

But it was still a memorable evening for the Lord Botetourt High School graduate.

Kelly, a Boston Red Sox reliever who underwent elbow surgery in May to repair his ulnar nerve, started for Salem on a rehab assignment. He was the losing pitcher as Carolina beat the Red Sox 6-1 at Salem Memorial Ballpark

Kelly, who was on a 20-pitch limit, threw 19 pitches and lasted one-third of an inning. He was scheduled to pitch only the first inning.

Kelly, 28, became the first player from the Roanoke Valley to play for Salem’s minor-league team since Glenvar graduate George “Sandy” Hill played for the Salem Pirates in 1978.

“It was really cool. Obviously I haven’t pitched [around] here in a long time,” Kelly said Tuesday night at the ballpark after his start. “It didn’t go as I wanted, but … the ovation coming off [the mound] was special.”

Kelly’s parents, Reed and Tracy Kelly, were on hand for the game. So were Kelly’s wife, Brittany, and the couple’s 1-year-old son, Kayden.

Reed Kelly said 80-100 friends and relatives were at the ballpark Tuesday. They watched the game from two suites and the stands. David Linden, who was Zack’s travel-ball coach with the Roanoke Bulldogs, was on hand. So were some of Zack’s former Bulldogs teammates. Zack’s former youth pastor also was in attendance, as well as two of Zack’s best friends and people Zack went to church with.

“A bunch of people hadn’t gotten to see him throw [professionally] before,” Reed Kelly said at the game. “He got his work in. I thought he did well. Good velocity.”

Kelly allowed one run, one hit and two walks. Only eight of his pitches were strikes.

“Command really wasn’t there,” Zack Kelly said. “Credit to those guys; they were being pretty patient in the box. Obviously I wasn’t in the zone enough to get them active, which happens. It was only my second outing post-surgery, so I’m not too worried about results just yet.

“The main thing [is] … my arm felt good.

“[Better] results would have been nice to have, but priority No. 1 this week and next week is just to feel good. I felt great shoulder-wise, elbow-wise.”

Carolina’s Gregory Barrios led off the game with a walk. He stole second and third and scored on Dylan O’Rae’s RBI grounder. After Jadher Areinamo tripled to right, Jesus Chirinos walked. Kelly then exited the Class A game.

“I didn’t command the fastball like I wanted to,” Kelly said. “I kept getting behind in counts and had to go right at guys. … When you make those guys comfortable, they can be a little more selective. So some of the pitches that were close, they didn’t have any need to swing at them.”

Kelly said he threw his fastball as hard as 95 mph and his slider as hard as 88 mph.

“That tells [me] the stuff is there,” he said.

Kelly was the first Boston Red Sox player to play for Salem on a rehab assignment this year.

Kelly, who made his major-league debut last August, made 13 appearances for Boston last season. He appeared in six games for Boston this season before developing an arm injury in April.

Kelly, who had surgery in 2020 to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, underwent an operation in May to repair the nerve transposition that took place in 2020.

He shined in his first minor-league rehab assignment last Friday, when he pitched the first inning for Boston’s Class A team in Greenville, South Carolina. He allowed no runs, no hits and one walk while striking out two. He threw 17 pitches.

Kelly used to pitch for Newberry College in South Carolina. About eight of his former Newberry teammates were on hand for his game in Greenville, as well as the current members of the Newberry team. Kelly’s wife is from South Carolina, so members of her family were also on hand for that game.

Kelly, his wife and their son arrived at Kelly’s parents’ home Sunday. Sunday was Kayden’s first birthday, so the family celebrated at the Olive Garden in Roanoke because Kayden likes meatballs.

Kelly has already hit a few of his favorite area restaurants this week, including the Town Center Tap House in Daleville and Mac & Bob’s in Salem.

“The Tap House, … I’ll probably be there a few more times this week. That’s my spot,” he said.

Kelly will make two more appearances in Salem. He will pitch in relief Friday and Sunday. His pitch limit in those games might increase to 25 pitches.

“Hopefully Friday we can turn the results around a little,” Kelly said. “I know the stuff is back to where I want it to be, so just get back in the [strike] zone, control the strike zone, control counts.”

He is also scheduled for rehab assignments with Boston’s Class AA and AAA teams.

The Mudcats (70-54 overall, 37-24 in the second half), who lead the Carolina League’s North Division, jumped to a 6-0 lead Tuesday. Salem (54-70, 24-37) scored its lone run in the ninth on Marvin Alcantara’s RBI single.

Areinamo had two hits and scored a run for the visitors. Teammate Jose Sibrian belted a two-run homer and hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

Johanfran Garcia had two hits and scored a run for the Red Sox.