High Schools: Keyser leads Bath County to Pioneer District golf title

HOT SPRINGS -- Matthew Keyser won the indvidual championship at 7-over-par 79 as he led Bath County to the Pioneer District golf team title at the Homestead's Old Course.

Bath's 366 team score was 63 shots ahead of second-place Eastern Montgomery, which also qualified for next week's Region 1C tournament the River Course.

(Run results in agate type)At The Homestead Old Course (par 72)

Medalist -- Matthew Keyser, Bath County 79

x-Bath County (366) -- Keyser 79, Wyatt Harmon 91, Russell Ingram 95, Andrew Turner 101.

x-Eastern Montgomery (429) -- Zion Sawyers 91, Hunter Howard 97, Drew Smith 113, Ashton Lafon 128.

Covington (478) -- y-Justin Maloney 110, y-Charles White 119, y-Isaiah Hubble 123, Jenna Ruckel 126.

Narrows (inc.) -- y-Hunter Thornton 101, y-Dylan Wheeler 118.

x-team qualifier for Region 1C tournament.

y-individual qualifer for Region 1C tournament.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

BLUEFIELD -- Richlands' Caleigh Street shot even-par 70 to win the individual title while Graham took the team crown at Fincastle Country Club.