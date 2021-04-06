High Schools: Keyser leads Bath County to Pioneer District golf title

HOT SPRINGS -- Matthew Keyser won the indvidual championship at 7-over-par 79 as he led Bath County to the Pioneer District golf team title at the Homestead's Old Course.
Bath's 366 team score was 63 shots ahead of second-place Eastern Montgomery, which also qualified for next week's Region 1C tournament the River Course.
(Run results in agate type)At The Homestead Old Course (par 72)
Medalist -- Matthew Keyser, Bath County 79
x-Bath County (366) -- Keyser 79, Wyatt Harmon 91, Russell Ingram 95, Andrew Turner 101.
x-Eastern Montgomery (429) -- Zion Sawyers 91, Hunter Howard 97, Drew Smith 113, Ashton Lafon 128.
Covington (478) -- y-Justin Maloney 110, y-Charles White 119, y-Isaiah Hubble 123, Jenna Ruckel 126.
Narrows (inc.) -- y-Hunter Thornton 101, y-Dylan Wheeler 118.
x-team qualifier for Region 1C tournament.
y-individual qualifer for Region 1C tournament.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
BLUEFIELD -- Richlands' Caleigh Street shot even-par 70 to win the individual title while Graham took the team crown at Fincastle Country Club.
Graham's score of 329 cleared Richlands by 33 strokes as both teams qualified for the Region 2D tournament next week.
SWD player of the year Tyler Sayers of Marion shot 80 and was one of five individual qualifiers for the region. Marion placed three strokes behind Richlands in third place at 365.
(Run results in agate type)At Fincastle C.C. (par 70)
Medalist -- Caleigh Street, Richlands.
x-Graham (329) -- Abby Peterson 74, Brayden Surface 77, Alex Ramsey 85, Joe Tyson 93.
x-Richlands (362) -- Street 70, Colton Hartsock 93, Alex Mitchell 94, Elise Clevinger 105.
Marion (365) -- y-Tyler Sayers 80, Hunter Starkey 86, Parker Wolfe 99, Ethan Baggett 100, Preston Vanhoy 100.
Lebanon (407) -- y-Robbie Bundy 91, Paul Vencill 94, Hunter Musick 102, Nick Belcher 120.
Tazewell (462) -- Michaela Thomas 100, Landon Price 120, Axello Neo 121, Greta Cline 121.
Virginia High (inc.) -- y- Tyler Stanley 82, Caleb Leonard 83, Tyler Eller 114.
x-team qualifier for Region 2D tournament.
y-individual qualifer for Region 2D tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Glenvar tops Giles
PEARISBURG -- Caroline Craig dished out 40 assists, and Claire Griffith knocked down 20 kills and four aces Monday night as Glenvar topped Giles 25-15, 25-14, 12-25, 25-22 to finish the regular season unbeaten.