High Schools: Southwest Virginia Home School claims VACA girls basketball champsionship
High Schools: Southwest Virginia Home School claims VACA girls basketball champsionship

BLUE RIDGE — The third time was the charm … for Southwest Virginia Home School.

Emma Snyder scored 27 points Tuesday as the Conquerors finished off an undefeated season with a 60-49 victory over Roanoke Valley Christian to claim the VACA girls basketball championship game at Rainbow Forest Church.

It was the third win for SWVa Home School (10-0) this year over RVC with the closest margin eight points.

Snyder scored 19 of her points in the second half as the Conquerors wiped out a 25-24 halftime deficit and pulled away. The Conquerors faced the same deficit in a 49-44 semifinal win Friday over Ridgeview Christian.

Haley Johnson and Cayman Clark each scored nine points for the winners.

Gracie Hufford had 21 points to lead RVC (7-3), while Dani Moser scored 10.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (7-3)

Angelina Jones 9, Moser 11, Alassandra Jones 8, Hufford 21.

SWVa HOME SCHOOL (10-0)

Snyder 27, Moore 7, Vaughan 5, Johnson 9, Clark 9, Bouldin 3.

Roanoke Valley. Christian 15 10 12 12 — 49

SWVa Home School 16 8 20 16 — 60

3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Moser, Alassandra Jones) SWVa Home School 3 (Clark 3).

Tags

