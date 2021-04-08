High schools: Unbeaten Auburn rolls to Mountain Empire District volleyball title

VOLLEYBALL

RINER -- Allyson Martin had 11 aces, nine kills, two blocks and 13 digs, Anna McGuire posted five aces, two kills, 17 assists and six digs and Madeline Lavergne added six kills Thursday night as Auburn downed Grayson County 25-6, 25-12, 25-8 to capture the Mountain Empire district championship.

The Eagles (14-0) recorded 22 service aces with only three errors.

Auburn will host Eastern Montgomery in the first round of the Region 1C tournament Tuesday.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Narrows def. Eastern Montgomery 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13

NARROWS -- Halee Kast recorded 14 kills, 11 assists and 26 digs, Kennah Spencer added 12 kills, two blocks and 11 digs as the Green Wave came back from two sets down to claim the title..

Narrows (10-3) also got eight kills and one block from Mya Robertson, 28 assists and 17 digs from Cristin Blaker and 28 digs from Lainey Stables.

The Mustangs (10-4) were paced by Laken Smith with seven blocks and nine kills, Elli Underwood with 18 kills and 15 digs, Morgan Bahnken with 23 digs and six kills, Anna Ryan with 20 digs and Lilli Underwood with 34 assists and five kills.