Glenvar boys foiled by Beckett 2-step

One with the right foot, the other with the left.

One from the ground, the other on a volley.

Spectacular, both. And virtually unstoppable.

Callaway Beckett scored two sensational goals from distance to erase an early deficit, and Clarke County held on to defeat Glenvar 3-2 on Saturday in the VHSL Class 2 boys soccer championship at Spartan Field.

“I guess when you look back on it, we could have stepped here, stepped there,” said Glenvar co-captain Maddox Fisher, a senior defender. “But overall, I feel like we played pretty good defense. They moved the ball so well, it was really tough.”

A thrilling clash of unbeatens saw both teams lead and wield momentum. Ultimately, though, the Eagles (23-0) upended the Highlanders (21-1-1) largely on the strength of two dazzling individual moments from their sophomore midfielder.

“He was really fantastic today,” Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said. “Cal really came alive this whole week. States was a big step up for him, and he was fantastic.”

With his team trailing 1-0 in the 32nd minute, Beckett knotted the score by rifling a right-footed shot from 23 yards away that glanced off the inside of the left post and into the net.

“The feeling was just unimaginable to put that in,” Beckett said. “That really put our team in a good spot, gave us the belief that we could actually beat this team.”

His second goal, scored just five minutes later, was even better.

After a corner kick, the ball caromed out Beckett at the top of the box. He volleyed a left-footed sizzler past Glenvar keeper Marco Gustafson for the 2-1 lead.

“It’s a difficult shot, you know?” Beckett said. “Probably one of the hardest you can really hit -- in the air with your non-dominant foot. It’s a hard one. That made it even more special.”

And it sent a shock through the Highlanders, who’d taken the lead 10 minutes into the game on a header from Fisher off a Colin Clapper corner.

“The volley was crazy,” Glenvar co-captain Riley Gaddes said. “It’s one of the better goals I’ve seen, especially in the state championship. We knew coming in that they could shoot from outside the box, so we were trying to lock that down. But you can only step to so many balls.”

Clarke County controlled the action for much of the second half, grabbing a 3-1 lead in the 42nd minute on a goal by Caleb Neiman. Geddes ensured a nervy finish by pulling one back in the 66th minute on a left-footed shot to the back post.

“They kept saying I couldn’t use my left foot, so I was like, all right, I’ll use my left,” Geddes said.

He smiled.

“To be fair, I don’t really use it that much,” he said.

Glenvar never got any clear cracks at an equalizer in the final 14 minutes, putting an end to the best season in program history.

“I was really proud of our guys, because when you get down 3-1, we could easily quit,” Glenvar coach Josh Jones said. “And we didn’t quit. We just kept fighting.”

Glenvar’s six-man senior class spearheaded back-to-back region titles and the first runner-up finish in school annals. Asked what he would remember about this season 20 years from now, Fisher did not need long to think.

“Just how fun it was, and the love I had for soccer,” he said. “Every time we stepped on the field, we were happy and excited and motivated and played our hardest. It paid off and paid off and paid off, but I guess at some point, it has to come to an end.

“Today was that day, but it’s been fun the whole way.”

