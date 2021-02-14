High School Basketball Roundup: Parry McCluer boys defeat Narrows in Region 1C final

WYTHEVILLE — Parry McCluer is headed back to far Southwest Virginia for a postseason game.
Spencer Hamilton scored 15 points to go with nine rebounds and five blocked shots as the Fighting Blues defeated Narrows for the fourth time this season in the Region 1C boys basketball final at George Wythe High School.
Will Dunlap added six points and eight rebounds for Parry McCluer (10-1), which trailed 4-0 before going on a 24-4 run for a 24-8 halftime lead. PM will play at J.I. Burton in Norton in a Wednesday semifinal.
Logan Green and freshman Kolier Pruett led Narrows with eight points apiece.
NARROWS (6-6)
Johnston 2, Snidow 4, Pruett 8, Green 8, Bradley 6, Smith 1.
PARRY McCLUER (10-1)
Perry 2, Moore 8, Roberts 2, Mitchell 4, Dunlap 6, Plogger 2, Hamilton 15.
Narrows 8 0 12 9 — 29
Parry McCluer 16 8 7 8 — 39
3-point goals — Narrows 2 (Pruett 2), Parry McCluer 2 (Moore, Dunlap).
REGION 1C GIRLS
George Wythe 34, Parry McCluer 23
WYTHEVILLE — Hailey Patel hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 points while the unbeaten Maroons held Parry McCluer to 11 first-half points in claiming the region title for the second year in a row.
Katie Claytor led PM with eight points.
George Wythe will play at undefeated Honaker in a Class 1 semifinal Wednesday.
PARRY McCLUER (7-2)
M.Henson 3, A.Claytor 5, G.Henson 6, K.Claytor 8, Taylor 1.
GEORGE WYTHE (16-0)
Phillippi 7, Kirtner 9, Patel 10, Malavolti 2, Carter-Bennett 6.
Parry McCluer 7 4 5 7 — 23
George Wythe 13 5 6 10 — 34
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 1 (K.Claytor), George Wythe 5 (Patel 3, Phillippi, Carter-Bennett).
REGION 4D BOYS
Halifax County 54, Blacksburg 48
BLACKSBURG — The Bruins made two late runs at the Blue Comets, but Kam Roberts gave the visitors a 52-48 lead on a bucket with 17 seconds left as Halifax won the region title for the second year in a row.
Roberts finished with 16 points, while Kevon Ferrell had 15 and Jaden Waller added 13.
Junior Matt Joyce had 16 for Blacksburg, while freshman Brooklyn Vick scored 12.
HALIFAX COUNTY (3-2)
Waller 13, Word 1, Wells 4, Roberts 16, Ferrell 15, Jennings 5.
BLACKSBURG (4-4)
Vick 12, Miller 2, Joyce 16, Appea 4, Walters 7, Trexell 7.
Halifax County 9 15 14 16 — 54
Blacksburg 8 15 11 14 — 48
3-point goals — Halifax County 5 (Ferrell 3, Waller, Roberts), Blacksburg 4 (Joyce 2, Vick, Trexell).
REGION 3D BOYS
Abingdon 72, Northside 59
ABINGDON — Jake Thacker scored a game-high 27 points as Abingdon ended Northside’s season Saturday in the Region 3D championship game and reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1964-65.
Thacker hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and made 10 of 12 free throws. Fellow senior Chase Hungate added 22 points for the Falcons.
Ayrion Journiette led the previously undefeated Vikings with 26 points.
“Abingdon did a really good job,” said Bill Pope, the 35-year veteran head coach of Northside.
“Coach Williams has a nice team with all of the positions filled nicely, including the center spot, which is unusual in today’s game.
“We got into early foul trouble and we just couldn’t get out of it, and that really changes how you think and play and even who you’re able to put on the floor. I’m not making excuses, but those are the facts. We had to play a little differently tonight and we just couldn’t get it done.”
— Johnny Wilson,
Bristol Herald Courier
NORTHSIDE (10-1)
Journiette 11 2-3 26, Cole 5 0-0 10, Foley 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Vanore 1 2-2 5, Bishop 1 2-2 4, Abshire 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 6-7 59.
ABINGDON (13-1)
Thacker 6 10-12 27, O’Quinn 2 0-0 5, Hungate 8 6-8 22, Gibson 1 0-0 3, Ramsey 5 1-2 11, Carter 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 17-22 72.
Northside 9 17 8 25 — 59
Abingdon 13 15 18 26 — 72
3-point goals — Northside 5 (Journiette 2, Abshire 2, Vanore), Abingdon 7 (Thacker 5, O’Quinn, Gibson). Total fouls — Northside 22, Abingdon 13. Fouled out — Slash (Northside), Foley.