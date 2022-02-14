High school basketball: Staunton RIver, Lord Botetourt girls advance to final

Top seeds Staunton River and Lord Botetourt advanced to the final of the Blue Ridge District girls basketball tournament with victories Monday night.

Jeni Levine scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists in Moneta as unbeaten Staunton River stopped Franklin County 53-37 to improve to 22-0.

Maddie Hamren added 12 points, while Cali Levine had six assists.

Kenzie Board scored 16 points for Franklin County.

Botetourt stopped William Fleming 54-42 in Daleville at Ally Spangler had 21 points, while Taylor Orange added 13. Gracie Huffard had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Lord Botetourt will play at Staunton River for the title at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Camaree Morris had 18 for Fleming, which plays at Patrick Henry on Friday in the Region 5D tournament.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-15)

L.Board 5, K.Board 16, Lester 2, Kaniah Copeland 2, Hypes 2, Caron 1, Kam Copeland 6, C.Harris 3.

STAUNTON RIVER (22-0)

J.Levine 19, Jones 7, Hamren 12, C.Levine 6, Creasy 1, Farr 8.

Franklin County;9;12;16;0;--;37

Staunton River;12;21;15;5;--;53

3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (L.Board, K.Board), Staunton River 1 (C.Levine).

Lord Botetourt 54, William Fleming 42

WILLIAM FLEMING (8-12)

Hankins 4, Patterson 4, Morris 18, Manning 2, Priest 6, Dolue 8

LORD BOTETOURT(18-5)

Anderson 5, Spangler 21, Orange 13, Alfano 5, Wissemann 2, Huffard 8.

William Fleming; 11; 7; 14; 10 ;—; 42

Lord Botetourt; 9; 16; 15; 14 ;—; 54

3-point goals: William Fleming 3 (Morris 2) Lord Botetourt 6 (Spangler 3, Orange 2, Alfano 1).

TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Grayson County 54, Galax 42

GALAX (4-14)

Jemison 5, Ashworth 12, Cox 3, Dillon 3, Peterkin 2, Bagley 17.

GRAYSON COUNTY (12-9)

Gillespie 9, Cassell 16, Jones 4, Goad 3, Shaffner 22.

Galax;10;5;9;18;--;42

Grayson County ;9;12;16;17;--;54

3-point goals: Galax 4 (Ashworth 2, Cox, Dillon), Grayson County 5 (Cassell 2, Shaffner 2, Goad).

REGULAR SEASON

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

Roanoke Catholic 82, Carlisle 52

CARLISLE

Stuart 20, Davis 8, Cunningham 9, Eanes 2, Tarpley 9, Fountain 4.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Whalen 6, Merchant 21, Johnson 5, Adams 12, Beck 7, Burns 5, Banks 14, Collins 8, Estrada 4.

Carlisle;2;15;17;18;--;52

Roanoke Catholic;30;25;18;9;--;82

3-point goals: Carlisle 6 (Stuart 4, Davis 2),

Roanoke Catholic 10 (Merchant 5, Collins 2, Whalen, Johnson, Adams).