High schools: 5 Timesland divers capture VHSL inidvidual championships

CHRISTIANSBURG -- Five Timesland divers captured VHSL one-meter diving championships Tuesday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Blacksburg's Eli Babcock won the Class 4 boys title, leading the Bruins to a 1-2-3-4 sweep that gave them a huge head start on taking the team swim and dive championship on Saturday.

Salem's Emma Lafountain took the Class 4 girls crown.

Christiansburg's Natalie Jones won the Class 3 girls title by a wide margin.

In the Class 2/Class 1 meet, Radford's Ben Shull won the boys division, while Tommie Bloomer took the girls championship for the Bobcats.

Blacksburg's boys scored 68 points as Babcock, Davis Roethlisberger, Bradley Semtner and Theo Villanueva swept the top four spots.

Lafountain finished ahead of Blacksburg's Ella Semtner and Seraya Lamaire.